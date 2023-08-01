Emerging wheelchair basketballer Jaylen Brown is hopeful a longer overseas season can take his game to greater heights.
The Warrnambool talent has signed with Amicacci Abruzzo in the Italian league, and will jet off once he finishes year 12 exams at Emmanuel College in mid-October.
"I'll miss the first few weeks (of the season)," Brown told The Standard. "I'll finish school and then go the next day."
The 18-year-old said the opportunity to train and play more games in Europe appealed to him.
"This will be a really good experience in that sense," he said.
"They play about 30 games a season, that's a lot more than what's offered here in Australia."
Brown said the decision to sign with the overseas club had come about quickly.
"I got a message from their coach, he contacted me and it went from there," he said. "He messaged me on a Monday night and gave me a week to decide. It hasn't been too long, only a few weeks."
Brown, who won a National Wheelchair Basketball League title with Darwin Salties last month, said he was yet to grasp the style of game his new club would play but remains confident he would adjust accordingly.
"I'm unsure whether it's fast, quick, aggressive... but I should be able to adapt to it after a few weeks," he said.
Brown will be part of a somewhat new-look Amicacci Abruzzo squad, which will be aiming for back-to-back Italian league titles and a possible European crown.
"They kind of have a newer, younger roster this year," Brown said. "They still have a few of the guys from last year... now everyone's pretty much under the age of 25 except a few."
Brown, who led the Australian national team for scoring at this year's under-23 World Cup, has his eyes set on possibly qualifying for next year's Paris Paralympic Games with the Rollers.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
