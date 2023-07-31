Welcome to The Standard's weekly football column, The Huddle.
Koroit premiership teammates Mark Bowman and Brad Cassidy can see positive signs among a new generation of Saints player.
The 2003 Hampden league premiership defender and forward were among 20 players to return to Victoria Park to celebrate their drought-breaking flag on Saturday with the group watching on as the current crop of senior players registered a 42-point win against Camperdown. The club also celebrated reunions for its 2001 and 2003 open netball premiership teams.
Bowman and Cassidy agreed the round 15 win was a cherry on top of being able to gather and reminisce on their 2003 triumph - also against Camperdown - which saw the Saints turn a 49-point half-time deficit into a seven-point victory.
"Catching up and celebrating what we achieved that year, and to culminate that with another Koroit win today, really caps off the day for us," Cassidy said.
Bowman, whose children Rosie and Ned play junior sport at the club, believed it was the Saints' resilience that stood out in 2003 after losing the 2000 and 2001 grand finals and dropping the 2002 preliminary final.
"It wasn't just that one year that was out of the box," Bowman said. "(It was) probably 80-90 per cent of the same team that played in all of those. We really worked hard to win it that year. We were lucky to get over the line, it was such a great game, it was only a kick in it.
"We had a really good team... everyone did their role. We had some really good role-players, some superstars of the Hampden league in that team as well."
Cassidy, who kicked three on the day including a hooking kick from the forward pocket, said winning a drought-breaking flag for the club - its first since 1973 - was a proud moment.
"When you get through the game and that night and sort of realise what you have achieved, that just makes it even more special to everyone," he said.
The former Fitzroy and Collingwood player attended the reunion from Stawell, where he has been based for the past 15 years. Many of their teammates travelled from far and wide.
"We've got so many people scattered everywhere, Luke McInerney flew in especially from Townsville - massive effort. He got in first thing (Saturday) morning," Bowman said.
Cassidy, a former Port Fairy coach, believed the current Saints group had the right mix of experience and youth moving into this year's finals and beyond.
"They had a really good balance, obviously some experienced players still there but having that youth certainly helped (today) and has rejuvenated the side," he said. "The signs are looking good again."
The pair praised their 2003 premiership skipper - and current senior coach - Chris McLaren for his contribution to the club's ongoing success.
"Macca's done a fantastic job, he's either been captain, player, coach for the last 25 years or more and to see what he's doing again now with the new generation coming through is awesome to see," Bowman said.
Bowman said he never forgot the dark days of the club, when it was being beaten badly in the 1990s but highlighted the work of many to turn the club into a powerhouse.
Warrnambool's Amon Radley never imagined he would make his Coates Talent League debut on his home deck at Reid Oval.
It was a memorable day for the GWV Rebels' key position player, the team celebrating a 76-point win against Geelong Falcons in the program's return to Reid Oval after a nine-season absence.
Radley, a bottom age talent at 17, said it was an amazing feeling to get a win in front of family and friends.
"Especially one like this, against Geelong Falcons who are a really good team," he said. "(And) having the boys get around me, supporting and talking to me the whole time... it made it easy. I thought it (a debut) would be far away, some place. To have it here, have all the fans support me, my home town, it felt amazing."
Radley was returning from a serious arm injury which sidelined him for seven weeks. He said he was pleased to get his first game since June 10 out of the way but understood the hard work didn't stop now.
"I want to constantly improve and hopefully really help out with this side over the (next two) years," he said.
Radley, who has played four senior Hampden league games in 2023, hopes to play a role in Warrnambool's under 18.5 finals push, the side currently second on the ladder.
Rebels boys coach David Loader said there was plenty of upside in a footballer like Radley.
"It was wonderful to see Amon play down here on his home ground and in front of his family," he said. "It's all in front of him. There is a little bit of an opportunity when you're young like Amon to just try and get games into these players. Amon has obviously got one under his belt and that's something he can learn from and work on as we go forward."
Loader said while there was "two or three" yet to play a Rebels game this season, the 23rd player rule was ideal to blood more players in the final few rounds of the season.
"Even if they're not quite ready some of the time, it's great for them to get a taste of it and they can build on the important year, which is their 18 (year old) year."
Old Collegians stalwart Nathan Forth's accolades keep coming, the former coach playing his 300th club game for the Warriors against Timboon on Saturday.
Forth entered the history books for the Warriors in round 10 against Allansford after he overtook the late Marty Ryan as the Warriors' all-time games record holder with his 287th senior match, with a potential 300th senior appearance looming if he extends his career into 2024.
Teammate Bailey Brooks also celebrated 50 senior games in the 34-point loss against the Demons.
Coach Ben van de Camp said Brooks, a versatile footballer, brought great passion to the Warriors, and had matured into a valuable member of the senior team and wider club community.
Izask Dean earned a senior debut in the away game, following on from brothers Sam and Ben Wakely, who debuted a week earlier.
Dean, who crossed to the club from Dennington this year, is among the Warriors' under 18 cohort and played forward in the seniors.
"He was a little bit nervous to start but he settled into the game," van de Camp said. "The game was close so there was a fair bit of pressure."
van de Camp said the club would potentially hand out a few more debuts next round.
"It creates a positive vibe," he said. "These kids are plying their trade in the under 18s and reserves... it now creates that opportunity to play senior football. It shows it's well in their reach."
