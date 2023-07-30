The Standard
Home/Sport/Basketball

Warrnambool Seahawks lose to Pakenham in Big V elimination final

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 30 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamal Pollydore top-scored for the Seahawks in their elimination final loss to Pakenham. Picture by Sean McKenna
Jamal Pollydore top-scored for the Seahawks in their elimination final loss to Pakenham. Picture by Sean McKenna

Bit of a hard one to swallow with the way it finished but that's sport.

- Alex Gynes

A fairytale finish for outgoing Seahawks coach Alex Gynes wasn't to be, however the side's Big V campaign was still fruitful.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.