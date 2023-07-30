Bit of a hard one to swallow with the way it finished but that's sport.- Alex Gynes
A fairytale finish for outgoing Seahawks coach Alex Gynes wasn't to be, however the side's Big V campaign was still fruitful.
The Seahawks, playing in their first finals series since the COVID-19 pandemic began, fell 83-69 against Pakenham Warriors in an away elimination final on Saturday.
Gynes, who recently announced he would step away from the side as a player and coach at the end of the season, admitted it was a disappointing end but a "rewarding" campaign overall.
"Bit of a hard one to swallow with the way it finished but that's sport," he said.
"To get us back to contending and being in the finals after a number of years, after a COVID layoff, it's been a rewarding experience," he said.
"There's been a lot of wins along the way, especially the personnel we have and seeing the development in a few of our guys.
"There's definitely a lot of positive takeaways from the year."
The Seahawks started strongly against the Warriors, leading 21-17 at half-time.
Unfortunately the side fell away in the second term, where they were outscored 31-14.
"We started really well, we were ahead early and they took it to us in the second quarter and pushed us out of what we wanted to do," Gynes said.
"They were more physical and aggressive and we went into our shell a little bit. That's when the ball stopped moving and we weren't aggressive on offense and had defensive lapses in that second quarter.
"They were just a better, more physical team on the day."
US import Jamal Pollydore top-scored for the Seahawks with 17 points while Oliver Bidmade was effective with nine points and 15 rebounds.
Gynes said watching the growth of some of the younger Seahawks was a highlight of his final year in charge.
"Harry McGorm is definitely one that has developed out of sight this year," he said.
"He's got such a good attitude when it comes to the team aspect of things and he's willing to work, he asks questions and he wants to improve. So he's been a real standout as well as a number of our development guys as well.
"One of the most rewarding things for me is having Kayne Rae-Rentsch onboard. He's still in under 18s, so to have him a part of the group and to get him involved in the senior program has been a rewarding experience."
Meanwhile, the season is far from over for the Warrnambool Mermaids, who enjoyed a weekend off after clinching the minor premiership.
The side faces Bellarine on August 5 in a qualifying final at the Arc.
