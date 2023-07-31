VICTORIA'S last meeting for the 2022-23 season saw Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig have a winning double at his home track on Monday.
Dabernig, who has been based in Warrnambool for just over two years, was successful with Dubai Dancer and Bon's Your Back on the eight-race program.
The multiple group 1-winning trainer said he was satisfied with how the 2022-23 season panned out for his stable.
"We had 42 winners for the season," Dabernig told The Standard. "It's been not a bad season for us. This season has been all about consolidation.
"We moved a few horses on as they had reached their mark and we've got a lot of young stock in the stable.
"It's all been about educating the young horses and it's starting to pay dividends."
Dubai Dancer and Bon's Your Back have bright futures, according to Dabernig.
"I thought the win by Dubai Dancer was full of merit," he said. "Her debut run at Bendigo was good and we came here with a bit of confidence but I was worried because she was a two-year-old taking on the older horses.
"I think there's a lot of upside to her. With time I'm confident she'll run out a strong 1600 metres. We may give her another run or two before giving her a break.
"Bon's Your Back has been consistent and deserved the win. He's one of the young horses we've got coming through the grades. It was great to get a win for Ken King. He's been a great supporter of our stable.
"Bon's Your Back appears to like wet tracks and while we've got them we'll keep on trying to find suitable races for him."
Harry Grace rode Dubai Dancer while Bon's Your Back was ridden by Jarrod Fry.
Bon's Your Back was the first leg of a double for Fry. His other winner was Crazy In Love.
Lindsey Smith was the other Warrnambool trainer to get a winner. Light Of Rose won at her racecourse debut for Smith.
