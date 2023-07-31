The Standard
Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig celebrates winning double at home track

By Tim Auld
Updated July 31 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:45pm
Tom Dabernig was all smiles after picking up a training double at Warrnambool on Monday. Picture by Sean McKenna
VICTORIA'S last meeting for the 2022-23 season saw Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig have a winning double at his home track on Monday.

