Warrnambool Mermaids host Bellarine in Big V division one semi-final

By Meg Saultry
Updated July 31 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 3:00pm
Warrnambool Mermaid Dakota Crichton was strong on both ends of the floor in their most recent game. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool Mermaids coach Lee Primmer insists his squad will need to be at its "very best" if it's to account for an impressive Bellarine side in Saturday's second semi-final at the Arc.

