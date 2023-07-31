Koroit's Victoria Park will host the opening day of the Hampden Football Netball League's junior finals series on Sunday, August 6.
Hamilton Kangaroos feature in both the under 14 and under 16 football qualifying finals. The Roos will face South Warrnambool in the early match and Warrnambool in the under 16s.
The winners will play Koroit (under 16) and North Warrnambool Eagles (under 14) for an early grand final berth.
Cobden and Terang Mortlake's under 16s play off in an elimination final as do the Roosters and Bloods' under 14 teams.
In junior netball, Warrnambool and Koroit feature in both the 15 and under reserves and 13 and under reserves qualifying finals.
Camperdown goes head-to-head with the Eagles in the 15 and under elimination final with the Magpies also represented in a 13 and under do-or-die final against the Kangaroos.
It's shaping as a big weekend for Hamilton Kangaroos with their women's football team fighting for a grand final berth on Sunday.
The Western Victoria Female Football League's final series enters week two with the Roos - the reigning premiers - travelling to Stawell's North Park to take on Horsham Demons for a spot in this year's grand final.
The winner will play South Warrnambool in the decider at Reid Oval on Sunday, August 13.
In an under 18 youth girls preliminary final at the same ground, Terang Mortlake - fresh off a confidence-boosting win against last year's grand finalist Warrnambool on Sunday - also play Horsham for a shot at this year's flag against the Roosters.
The WVFFL preliminary finals kick off in Stawell from 12pm while gates open at Victoria Park from 8.30am with the first junior match played at 10am. The final game starts at 2.45pm.
Week two - 2023 WVFFL finals series
North Park, Stawell, Sunday, August 6
12pm - Preliminary final under 18s - Horsham Demons v Terang Mortlake.
2pm - Preliminary final senior women - Horsham Demons v Hamilton Kangaroos.
Week one - 2023 HFNL junior finals series
Victoria Park, Koroit, Sunday, August 6
FOOTBALL
10am - Elimination final under 14s - South Warrnambool v Terang Mortlake.
11.30am - Qualifying final under 14s - Hamilton Kangaroos v Warrnambool.
1pm - Elimination final under 16s - Cobden v Terang Mortlake.
2.45pm - Qualifying final under 16s - South Warrnambool v Hamilton Kangaroos.
NETBALL
11am - Elimination final 13 and under reserves - Hamilton Kangaroos v Camperdown.
11am - Qualifying final 13 and under reserves - Koroit v Warrnambool.
12pm - Elimination final 15 and under reserves - Camperdown v North Warrnambool Eagles.
12pm - Qualifying final 15 and under reserves - Warrnambool v Koroit.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
