Warrnambool tennis star Luke Robson is on his way to the international sporting stage with an appearance on the courts at the Australian Open.
He was one of about 400 youngsters to be selected as a ball kid for the 2024 international competition in Melbourne, which runs in January.
The 13-year-old was among five south-west children to take part in trials at Port Fairy earlier this year, progressing to the second stage in Melbourne in July.
Luke said he looked forward to seeing some of the players "close up and not from the stands".
This isn't the first time Luke has been part of the tournament - in 2018 he participated in the children's tennis program Hot Shots.
The role of a ball kid is to provide "exceptional service to the players and keep the action moving" on the court.
When you see all the ball kids out in action, it's an important job that they've got to do.- Mark Robson
Training includes drills to develop ball handling skills, rolling with precision and anticipating players' needs.
This was the first time the trials were held outside of Melbourne.
Luke's father, Mark, said it was an exciting opportunity for his son.
"It will be quite surreal seeing him on the court at Melbourne Park during an event that has worldwide coverage," he said.
"They all play their role. When you see all the ball kids out in action, it's an important job that they've got to do.
"Working with adults to learn new skills and develop that way will be a really good learning curve for him.
"I think he'll be up to the challenge."
Luke has played tennis for about seven years.
He is also in his second season of umpiring Hampden and Warrnambool and District league senior football matches.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.