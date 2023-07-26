The Standard
Warrnambool's Lillee-May and Billie-May Reason are Barbie collectors

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated July 26 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 12:00pm
Warrnambool's Lillee-May, 11, and Billie-May Reason with their collection of 60 Barbies and merchandise. Picture by Sean McKenna
I just can't ever see her wanting to sell her Barbies.

- Billie-May Reason

Warrnambool's Billie-May Reason had four sons before having a daughter she could bond with over Barbie.

