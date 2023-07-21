Barbie fever has reached Warrnambool as one of the year's most anticipated films hits the Capitol Cinema screens.
The film was released nationwide on Thursday, with one of the city's sessions selling out.
Capitol Cinema general manager Daniel Tobin said the cinema was a splash of pink on opening night.
"It was truly a sight seeing a sea of excited patrons all dressed in their brightest pink outfits," he said.
Mr Tobin anticipated the film would be screened for about a month.
"And probably a bit longer because it's likely going to be so popular," he said.
Mr Tobin said while Oppenheimer, a film about the development of the atomic bomb, was released on the same day, Barbie proved to be more popular.
"With the whole Barbie versus Oppenheimer (dubbed Barbenheimer) we had a few people upstairs (in the cinemas) that are watching both," he said.
"For the weekend or whatever, everyone's very excited to do the double feature which we don't normally get to do very often."
Mr Tobin said the cinema initially planned to run four sessions per day, but with huge hype surrounding the film another daily session was added.
Toyworld Warrnambool owner and manager Karina Valente anticipated the weekend would be a popular time for people to purchase Barbie dolls and merchandise.
"Initially we do find the first day the movie gets released, we're not overly busy," Ms Valente said.
"With stock it will be after the movie has been seen and then they'll come in and start shopping.
"It hasn't been as popular with the pre-orders."
Ms Valente said while the only film merchandise to arrive in the store so far was the Ken doll, Birthday and Ballet Wishes, wheelchair and multicultural dolls, showbags and dress ups were proving popular.
She said more people had become Barbie collectors since the iconic doll's 50th anniversary in 2009.
Timor Street bar Hoozy Boozy has hosted Barbie inspired themed high teas.
The venue continued the trend on release day with a Barbie inspired food and drinks menu, life-sized Barbie and Ken cut outs, pink decor and Barbie box and encouraged people to dress in their "Barbie best (think pink!)".
Gateway Plaza held a Barbie fashion parade on July 15.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
