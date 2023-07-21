The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Barbie movie screening at Warrnambool's Capitol Cinema

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated July 21 2023 - 10:30am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Capitol Cinema general manager Daniel Tobin standing next to a Barbie film poster on the day of the film's release. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool's Capitol Cinema general manager Daniel Tobin standing next to a Barbie film poster on the day of the film's release. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Barbie fever has reached Warrnambool as one of the year's most anticipated films hits the Capitol Cinema screens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.