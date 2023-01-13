DECKED out in pink, a new bar has opened in Warrnambool despite staff shortages across the hospitality industry.
The Timor Street bar, Hoozy Boozy, opens today.
It is owned by Catherine Kelson, who also runs burger joint Lady Vandeburg and two cafes in the CBD.
"I wanted to create an intimate, private, bookings-only style event place," Ms Kelson said.
"It happened (that) this shop right next door became available."
Ms Kelson said due to staff shortages across the industry the bar's opening hours would vary.
"It's a little bit more on my terms," Ms Kelson said.
"If I'm short-staffed then I don't have to open.
"It also works around the availability of the staff."
Ms Kelson said the response she got when telling people how the business ran was that she was "a glutton for punishment".
"We run things differently," she said.
"The general premise about this place is that it's for special occasions and events, or something you plan to go out for like dinner."
Ms Kelson said it was a cocktail bar.
"We don't have a wine list but we have champagne because it's a celebratory drink," she said.
"It can be a bit more of a different and unique experience.
If you go out in Melbourne you have to book to get into places."
The premises was previously occupied by Chase Hair.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
