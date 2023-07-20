NORTH Warrnambool Eagles coach Adam Dowie expects emerging footballer Harry Keast to do his due diligence after being sidelined with an ankle injury.
The GWV Rebels-listed teenager was hurt in the Eagles' loss to Camperdown and will miss their round 14 clash against Portland on Saturday.
Dowie said Keast could be sidelined for an extended period of time.
"He's been playing inside mid and started really well last week, his first quarter was probably the best I'd seen him play for a while," he said.
"He was getting a heap of the footy and then got injured halfway through the second.
"It's really disappointing for him and he's a really lovely kid too. Knowing Harry he's super professional about his football and his rehab, doing his weights and fitness, so we won't have to push him along there.
"He'll be self-motivated."
The Eagles will be without Luke Wines (unavailable) too while key forward Nick Rodda will miss another match.
Teenager Fletcher Timms will return to the senior side alongside debutant Isaac Owen.
"Isaac's a hard runner. He's pretty small but he's super competitive," Dowie said.
Portland is backing in first-gamer Kostya Vallance for its road trip with Tigers coach Jarrod Holt praising the teenager fitness, pressure and toughness.
The Tigers also welcome back key duo Jake Wilson (hamstring tightness) and Toby Jennings (unavailable) for the omitted Broque Field, Tom Burns and Sam Hampshire (tonsils).
South Warrnambool will bring in former AFL wingman Ricky Henderson for its home clash, which has been moved to Reid Oval, against Hamilton Kangaroos.
Potential AFL draftees George Stevens and Luamon Lual are unavailable for selection after finishing their under 18 national championships campaigns last week.
Cobden has made two forced changes and Camperdown has made one alteration to its team for their game at Leura Oval.
The Bombers welcome back forward Tom Spokes from a long-term injury and Harrison Herschell will play his first senior game of the season.
"Tom is back in after kicking six (goals) last week in the reserves," Cobden co-coach Dan Casey said.
"Harrison played a lot last year and he's been playing fantastic in the reserves and he's been an emergency so much and this is his opportunity now and against good opposition."
Rhys Unwin (unavailable) and Mitch Reed (groin) are the Bombers' outs.
"Mitch has been great for us the last month," Casey said.
"He's been on the back flank and forward flank. When we need to fill somewhere, he just fills it."
Teenager Jonty Lafferty (knee) returns to the Magpies' side in place of Hugh Gordon (shin).
Koroit has picked the pacy Curran O'Donnell with teenage ruckman Jag McInerney returning to the under 18.5 competition.
Saints coach Chris McLaren said O'Donnell would be a handy inclusion against Warrnambool at Victoria Park.
"He'll play as a forward pressure player, can definitely play on the wings," he said.
"He'll bring a little bit more leg speed for us, we thought we were maybe a little bit top heavy last week so it's just another ground level player."
McInerney is considered a promising ruckman who needs more game time.
"It's more a management thing, being the second ruckman you don't play a lot of minutes at times," McLaren said.
"We think Jag is tracking to be our number one ruckman and a really good ruckman in the years to come but when they're young players you've got to make sure they're not sitting on the bench week in, week out and playing half a game or less."
Warrnambool brings in Damien McCorkell, Lochie Worden, Adam Sztynda and James Chittick for Luke Parks (VFL), Harry Ryan (injured), Theo Opperman (injured) and Charlie Hoffmann (omitted).
Port Fairy welcomes the experienced Dylan Gunning in for the unavailable Will Goudie for its clash against Terang Mortlake.
South Warrnambool v Hamilton Kangaroos
South Warrnambool
B: S.Thompson, P.Anderson, I.Thomas
HB: T.Williamson, J.Mugavin, H.Lee
C: J.Henderson, B.Beks, D.Nicholson
HF: J.Dye, S.Kelly, N.Thompson
F: R.Henderson, S.Beks, W.White
R: L.Youl, M.McCluggage, O.Bridgewater
Int: J.Saunders, W.Rantall, M.Irving, C.Gallichan
Hamilton Kangaroos
From: T.Morris, C.Whyte, L.Uebergang, D.White, W.Povey, H.Cook, M.Matuschka, B.Thomas, D.Russell, C.Pither, N.Herrmann, B.Hicks, J.Pike, Z.Burgess, B.Baker, R.Sigley, J.Jennings, E.Knight, L.Barnes, C.Alexander, J.Hickey
Terang Mortlake v Port Fairy
Terang Mortlake
B: G.Bourke, N.Roberts, J.Harris
HB: J.Arundell, S.Mclean, S.Crawley
C: R.Buck, H.Porter, I.Kenna
HF: K.Johnstone, J.Lehmann, T.Justin
F: H.Roberts, B.Reid, W.Kain
R: M.Arundell, R.Hutchins
Int: D.Hobbs, L.McConnell, T.Harris, W.Rosas
Port Fairy Seagulls
B: I.Martin, A.Mcmeel, M.Staude
HB: J.hopper, M.Sully, C.Harwood
C: S.Lucardie, K.Mercovich, M.Ryan
HF: L.King, O.Pollock, G.Swarbrick
F: J.Rowan, J.Forrest, W.Goudie
R: K.Smith, L.Gunning, T.Opperman
Int: Z.McKenna, O.Myers, J.Bartlett, S.Robinson
Camperdown v Cobden
Camperdown
B: A.McBean, B.Richardson, A.Gordon
HB: R.Arnold, C.Spence, B.Draffin
C: C.Lucas, H.Sumner, J.Dundon
HF: L.Kavenagh, D.Absalom, D.Coates
F: H.Sinnott, J.Place, S.Gordon
R: Z.Sinnott, T.Kent, W.Rowbottom
Int: S.Morgan, N.Jones, M.Sinnott, J. Lafferty
Cobden
B: Z.Green, N.Mounsey, S.Thow
HB: J.Fowler, J.Hutt, C.Koroneos
C: P.Smith, L.Loubey, D.Watson
HF: T.Spokes, J.Hammond, B.Berry
F: B.Mahoney, A.Rosolin, J.Williamson
R: P.Pekin, G.Rooke, M.Marriott
Int: M.Koroneos, T.Anderson, L.Robertson
Koroit Saints v Warrnambool
Koroit
B: W.Petersen, F.Robb, T.Martin
HB: T.Baulch, D.Mooney, J.Block
C: J.Lloyd, L.Hoy, M.Petersen
HF: C.Nagorcka, P.O'Sullivan, M.Bradley
F: J.Neave, D.McCutcheon, W.Couch
R: J.McCosh, T.Couch, C.Byrne
Int: T.Mckenry, J.Whitehead, M.Lloyd, O'Donnell
Emg: J.Suter, N.Rentsch
Warrnambool
B: J.Foott, J.Chittick, L.Bidmade
HB: S.Cowling, F.Radley, L.Worden
C: D.Graham, R.Warfe, W.Lord
HF: A.Sztynda, E.Boyd, R.Mast
F: J.Turland, J.Bell, J.Turland
R: R.Jansen van beek, D.McCorkell, M.Bidmade
Int: C.Moncrieff, J.Wells, H.Morgan, N.Hooker
North Warrnambool v Portland
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: J.Johnstone, L.Kenna, R.Scoble
HB: A.Noske, B.Jenkinson, J.Lewis
C: D.Bermingham, J.Grundy, S.Shiells
HF: T.Batten, F.Jones, J.Greene
F: B.Mugavin, C.McKinnon, J.O'Brien
R: J.Bermingham, M.Wines, J.Bermingham
Int: C.Grundy, Z.Timms, F.Timms, I. Owen
Portland
B: H.Kerr, J.Edwards, K.Edwards
HB: P.Procter, D.Bell, D.Campbell
C: K.Richardson, L.Leonard, D.Denboer
HF: K.Vallance, N.Nicholls, W.Hunter
F: J.Wilson, J.Dunlop, M.England
R: B.Malcolm, T.Jennings, T.Sharp
Int: L.Goldby, S.Peck, T.Murrell, B.Schwarz
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.