A Hampden league fixture will be played on neutral territory after South Warrnambool requested its round 14 match-up against Hamilton Kangaroos be moved to Reid Oval.
It comes as the Roosters, who have a backlog of home games in the run home, try and alleviate pressure on a muddy Friendly Societies' Park.
South Warrnambool vice president Steve Harris said the club was rapt with the result which will see three football grades - seniors, reserves and under 18s - and seven netball games played at the region's premier sporting venue on Saturday.
"We need to continue to monitor our oval and we will train on the oval this week - the (Warrnambool City) council are doing some work on it today," he told The Standard.
"We will then play Hamilton at the Reid on Saturday and the (Friendlies') oval should also have a break the following week because it's the split round and hopefully we'll be OK leading into the following week."
Harris said the Kangaroos were accommodating of the Roosters' request.
"They have been comfortable working with us for what's going to be the best result," he said.
"We are very appreciative of their support in moving the games."
Hamilton Kangaroos chairman Lachy Patterson said the club, whose own Melville Oval base is undergoing upgrades, was happy to play its part.
"We have to come to Warrnambool anyway so it doesn't really matter where we play," he said.
"It will be great to play on the Reid again and give our team an opportunity to play on a great facility."
South Warrnambool hosted Koroit at the Friendlies in round 13 despite reservations about how the oval would hold up after it was too difficult to change venue at short notice.
"We've probably outgrown it really, we have that many sides, and we need a longer-term solution," Harris said.
"Above all things the well-being of our players is the number one thing - we don't want them playing on a surface that is sub-standard or one where they end up getting injured."
Patterson said the Kangaroos, who will play their remaining home games at Dunkeld, were looking for alternative training bases for when Melville Oval became unavailable.
"The wet conditions hasn't really helped us all that much," he said.
"A lot of the alternatives are too wet to use. Much like every other club is at the moment, we'll just have to be a bit creative in the way we go about it."
