The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police withdraw 13 charges against Warrnambool Koori court elder

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 25 2023 - 11:23am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Robert 'Locky' Eccles with his 2021 Victorian Healthy and Active Living Award. He has had 13 sex assault charges dropped in court.
Warrnambool's Robert 'Locky' Eccles with his 2021 Victorian Healthy and Active Living Award. He has had 13 sex assault charges dropped in court.

Thirteen sex assault charges have been dropped against Warrnambool Koori court elder Locky Eccles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.