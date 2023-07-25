Moves to revive the popular Allansford field days have hit a hurdle with doubts the event will go ahead next year, leaving its long-term future under a cloud.
Goulburn Valley-based McPherson Media Group Events had hoped to have the event back up and running for the first time since 2020 but it now says it is unlikely the company could bring it back in 2024.
It has, however, left the door open for another organiser to step in and save the event.
Staging of the event was handed to MMG but despite a push to get it up and running it has struggled to secure a suitable venue.
The field days, which had been running since 1981, was traditionally held opposite the Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory near Allansford but ongoing use of the site for the event was not part of an agreement with Saputo, which had bought the business.
MMG Events manager Jamie Gilbert said the company had hoped there would be a field days in the south-west in 2024.
"Due to some staff changes at MMG Events, it is unlikely that our company will be executing this event at the moment," he said
"Whilst MMG Events may not be in a position to get the event up-and-running currently, we would be very supportive of any other organisation or group willing to commence a field day in the south-west region and also provide any support we can for this to commence."
Unfortunately, the infrastructure costs associated with these generous offers were not viable to proceed.- Jamie Gilbert
Mr Gilbert said more than seven potential sites in Warrnambool, Moyne and Corangamite shires had been assessed for the field days.
But for various reasons, none were given the green light.
Mr Gilbert said MMG Events had entered into the agreement to take over the event "in good faith" and was disappointed it hadn't been able to revive the field days.
"We still believe the south-west should have an agricultural field day that builds on the long-term successful event that was previously held in Allansford," he said.
Mr Gilbert said the feedback from the farming sector was extremely positive about having a field day in the region.
"We have even had south-west farmers offer up private land to try and assist in the process of finding a suitable venue," he said.
"Unfortunately, the infrastructure costs associated with these generous offers were not viable to proceed."
Mr Gilbert said field days events held across the state had continued to be successful, though there was increasing pressure on rising infrastructure costs that needed to be considered for all events.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.