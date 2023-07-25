The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL
In Depth

AFL legend Gary Ablett Jnr praises Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 25 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former AFL superstar Gary Ablett Junior is headed to Warrnambool next month for a speaking event. File pictures
Former AFL superstar Gary Ablett Junior is headed to Warrnambool next month for a speaking event. File pictures

AFL great Gary Ablett Jnr will throw his support behind Port Adelaide coach and Camperdown export Ken Hinkley if Geelong can't win back-to-back premierships this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.