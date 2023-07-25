AFL great Gary Ablett Jnr will throw his support behind Port Adelaide coach and Camperdown export Ken Hinkley if Geelong can't win back-to-back premierships this season.
The former Cats and Gold Coast superstar, who is speaking at an intimate event on August 19 in Warrnambool, considers the Power mentor a "good friend" after playing under him at both the Cats and Suns when Hinkley was an assistant coach.
The Power, sitting second after 19 rounds, are poised to make a deep run into September this year and if the eighth-placed Cats make an early exit, Ablett Jnr would love to see Hinkley experience the ultimate glory.
"He's a very good friend of mine, Kenny," the 39-year-old told The Standard.
"It's really great to see him do great things at Port. I love supporting Kenny, he's been very good to me throughout my career and it hasn't surprised me that he's gone onto be the coach that he is.
"I know when he first got to Geelong you could just see that he saw the game very well, very good footy IQ and was a great communicator and also had a genuine care for the people around him which is always important. If Geelong's not able to get up and win it this year, I'll probably be cheering Port on."
Still, the Cats can't be ruled out and look to be finding form at the right time.
"Obviously they haven't started the season as well as they would have liked this year but they've had a lot of injuries to key guys and some of their more experienced players," Ablett said.
"Although they lost on the weekend, I think before that you could see that they were getting back into some good form and I think they'll finish the season off strongly although they've got a tough draw.
"They'll play finals footy no doubt about that and I wouldn't want to run into them if I was one of the other teams."
The Suns, on the other hand, are a slim chance of featuring in their first finals series after parting ways with coach Stuart Dew in recent weeks.
Ablett still supports the expansion side which he spent seven seasons with.
"I think they're heading in the right direction," he said.
"Obviously not being around the club anymore I wouldn't want to comment on some of the things that have happened lately but I still stay in contact with some of the boys.
"I'm really hoping they have some on-field success in the future because my seven years there, there were some really great people around the club that are still involved with the club today and I know how hard they work and how passionate they are about seeing the club do well.
"I follow them closely and I think they're heading in the right direction. I think it's just going to take a bit more time with the group that they've got."
In the meantime, Ablett, considered by many as one of the greatest to play the game, is looking forward to visiting Warrnambool.
"It's a really beautiful town, I would have been down probably 10-plus times," he said.
"We've done a few community camps down there but also in the off-season I'll travel down a couple of times with friends as well and stay down there. I do love it, absolutely and am really looking forward to getting back down.
"I'm hoping to spend a couple of days there this time which will be really nice."
Since retiring in 2020, Ablett has appeared at numerous speaking engagements, aimed at giving fans an insight into the two-time Brownlow medallist's decorated career.
The 'Little Master' elaborated on what fans could expect from the Warrnambool event.
"I think now that I'm retired you get the opportunity to be able to reflect back on your career and everything that I've been able to achieve," he said.
"We'll talk about the premierships, we'll talk about the premiership win last year as well, my predictions for the Cats this year going into finals and even tell some stories that not too many people have heard before.
"It's just an opportunity for me to be able to get down, connect with people. I think the thing that's probably meant the most to me with what I've been able to achieve in the game is hearing how much it's meant to other people as well.
"And I think getting down doing events like this you get to hear other people's stories, they like to talk about the grand finals they went along to, where they watched them and just how much the Cats mean to them.
"The thing that has actually surprised me is a lot of the shows that I've done, it's not just Cats supporters that come along, it's also AFL lovers that want to come along and hear my story. That's always really nice."
During his storied 357-game career, Ablett competed with and against a host of quality footballers from the south-west, including Cats forward Gary Rohan (Cobden) who he played alongside in 2019 and 2020.
He admires the region's ability to produce and nurture talent.
"I've always known that there's been some very good footy players that have come from down that way," he said.
"I can still remember my Falcons (under 18) days and half the team were kind of based down Colac-Warrnambool way. Obviously it means that it's probably a pretty strong league down there and they're developing the guys the right way."
Although retired from professional football, Ablett hasn't hung up the boots completely.
The two-time premiership player initially planned to call it quits after 2020 but was coaxed into playing one-off games in Gippsland, Cairns, Central Highlands and the Northern Territory this year.
"I've really actually enjoyed it," he said of the games.
"I always said to myself that when I retired from AFL that would be it, I'd never play a game again. And then I had Matty Stokes that actually talked me into playing a game up in Darwin (and I) really enjoyed that experience, reminded me a lot of my junior football.
"Again I thought that was it and Zac Smith actually talked me into playing a game in Cairns. Did that, really enjoyed the experience and I thought, you know what I hadn't played a game in Victoria, so I signed onto play a couple of games and that'll definitely be it for the year.
"But it's been a really great experience it really has, going along to the training sessions, meeting the guys, meeting all the volunteers around the football club... it's been a really great experience for me and I'm really hoping that the boys and the club all got something out of it as well.
"If I do play more games it won't be too many more because as I said the plan was to hang up the boots but that'll definitely be it for this year and we'll see what happens next year."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.