Shirl McCosker recalls a 2006 accident which left him hospitalised, with several injuries

By Tim Auld
Updated July 25 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 1:30pm
Shirl McCosker spent months in hospital recovering from a serious road accident in 2006. Picture by Sean McKenna
SHIRL MCCOSKER has always been grateful for the work opportunities afforded to him. But he recalls the moment it could have all been over on Under the Auld Pump with Tim Auld.

