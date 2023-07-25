To be precise it was in April 2006. I was working in the Livestock Control Division at Midfield and I had to take a truck load of meat down to Melbourne. I was going up the Inverleigh hill and the next minute another truck came across in front of me. The truck rolled over and I was trapped in the cabin. It seemed like for hours I was trapped. I can remember hearing the sirens of the ambulances and police roaring in the background. There were SES people everywhere trying to cut me out of the cabin.

