Old Collegians mentor Ben van de Camp says his youthful side proved it's heading in the right direction despite a lopsided scoreline against Kolora-Noorat on Saturday.
The Warriors coach said his winless Warrnambool and District league team had plenty to be proud of in the 126-point loss on the road against a premiership fancy.
Van de Camp pointed to the third quarter as an example of how far his team had come since the start of the season.
"I thought the scoreline wasn't great obviously in the first half particularly but it was probably not reflective of the contest in many ways," he said.
"Our third quarter though was absolutely fantastic, definitely the best we've played all year."
He said the improvement after half-time came from a strong desire at the contest against a more mature and seasoned opponent and one gearing up towards a finals campaign.
"We were able to be even in the contested ball, our forwards were lively and our back six were able to get on top and intercept," he said.
"As I said it was the best quarter of footy we've played all year so I'm really happy with that.
"In that last quarter it continued on again which was great but in the last seven to 10 minutes they kicked away and blew the scoreline out.
"I was really happy with the boys to be honest, it was terrific."
Van de Camp said several of his young players showed excellent signs in the loss and would be better off for the experience.
The Warriors will be looking to the away clash against second-last Timboon Demons as an opportunity to secure a maiden win of the season and cap off some improved performances, before ending their 2023 campaign with clashes against finals teams Panmure and Nirranda.
