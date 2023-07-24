THREE brothers featured in a South West Victoria Football Association senior men's match together for the first time on Sunday.
The Lim siblings - Dan, 19, Joe, 17, and Gabe, 15, - played their roles in Warrnambool Wolves' 11-0 rout of Portland Panthers at Harris Street Reserve.
One day the Woodford-based trio could run out alongside another family member, older brother Matthew.
"It could be likely because Matthew might eventually move back down here," Dan said.
"It would be cool if we all played together."
Matthew, 24, lives in Melbourne and plays state league soccer.
"There was a lot of sibling rivalry growing up and also with my older brother, who is 24, all four of us would spend hours in the backyard just kicking the ball around," Dan said.
Dan, who is an apprentice builder for Modus Constructions, said it was a special moment when Joe and Gabe joined him on the pitch in the second half against Portland.
"It was a good game and it was cool to play with them both," he said.
"I think we played together in pre-season but it was our first official match all together.
"We've all been playing ever since we were really young and it's cool to be all together now."
Dan said the siblings brought different strengths to the ladder-leading Wolves' team.
Their connection - from countless training and backyard sessions - means they know how to get the best out of each other on game day.
"We all play a different style. Gabe, who is the youngest, is more of a midfielder and Joe and I are more attacking," he said.
"Gabe's best attribute would be composure, for Joe I'd say his best attribute would be his foot-work skills and probably for me it would be running, my speed."
Warrnambool Wolves are enjoying a strong season under coach Corrie Shields, proving to be an offensive threat while choking teams with their defensive prowess. They play bottom-placed Hamilton on Sunday.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
