RESPECTED local racing identity Tash Douglass has taken over as the new stable foreperson for Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig.
Douglass, 38, comes into the job with a wealth of racing experience having worked for numerous trainers and has a thorough knowledge of horse nutrition and horse husbandry.
Dabernig, who has 50 horses in work at his on-course stables, said Douglass was well-credentialed to take over the job.
"We're delighted to have Tash on board," he said.
"Tash has great horse sense. She understands horses which is a big asset in this job.
Her knowledge on horse nutrition is a big bonus as she had an extensive background in that at her previous employment with AG Warehouse and she has a caring nature whether that's for horses or people."
Douglass said her love of horses and racing brought her back into the industry after years away.
"I've been away from the racing and training side of horses for five years," she said.
"The chance came up to work for Dabernig Racing and I jumped at it. I had an ambition from a young age to train horses but that never eventuated.
"I've always loved horses. I've been fortunate to have worked with various trainers in my career including Daniel Bowman, Symon Wilde, Matthew Williams, Quinton Scott, Ciaron Maher and Aaron Purcell to name a few. I'm hoping that experience will stand me in good stead in my job with Dabernig Racing."
Warrnambool-raised Douglass said she was getting used to the early morning starts.
"I think once racing gets into your blood it never really leaves you," she said.
"Racing is like a bug. It's hard to get rid of it. I'm passionate about it. I'm there at 3.30am six mornings in the week. It took a couple of days to get used to the early mornings but it's great now."
Lorelle Crow, who rode with great success in Alice Springs, has joined the Dabernig stable as a track-work rider.
Meanwhile, Dabernig's stable star Flying Mascot may have blinkers on when she races again in a restricted race over 1400 metres at Flemington on August 5. Flying Mascot trailed in blinkers on Monday at Casterton.
"I'm just weighing up the options if we run Flying Mascot in blinkers on August 5," Dabernig said.
"She's derived great benefit out of her first-up run at Caulfield. She's a bigger and stronger mare this time in work. We've got our fingers crossed she'll race again in black type company in this preparation."
Flying Mascot has won six of her 18 starts and earned more than $560,000 in stakemoney.
Honest Warrnambool galloper Ferago will back-up in a $130,000 restricted race at Moonee Valley this Saturday after running an unlucky third at Caulfield last Saturday.
Trainer Patrick Ryan said Ferago had no luck at vital stages in Saturday's race.
"The gaps just never opened when we needed them at Caulfield," Ryan said.
"It was a bit frustrating to watch the race. Jockey Craig Williams said after the race with an ounce of luck we would have gone close to winning. Craig has put his hand up to ride Ferago again this Saturday around the Valley.
"I would love to think we may get a bit of rain later in the week as it would help his chances of winning."
Ryan purchased Ferago for $5000. The lightly raced six-year-old has won more than $220,000 in stake money since Ryan took over training Ferago.
Talented jockey Will Gordon was found guilty of a careless riding charge following his ride on Mystery Deel at Casterton on Sunday.
Stewards found Gordon allowed Mystery Deel to shift in when not clear of Big Town. Gordon was suspended for three jumps-highweight races.
His suspension starts at midnight on August 1 and ends August 6. Stewards deemed the incident to be in the low range before handing down the penalty. Gordon rode three of the eight winners at Casterton. Aaron Kuru and Tommy Ryan both had doubles.
Field Of Lights scored an impressive maiden hurdle victory at Casterton on Sunday and trainer Symon Wilde is upbeat about his hopes over jumps in the future.
The rising seven-year-old with Aaron Kuru in the saddle was heavily backed to win the maiden hurdle before going on to win the 3500-metre race by six lengths.
"I think Field Of Lights has above average ability as a jumper," Wilde said.
"I've got to give credit to Field Of Light's owners they have been really patient with the horse. He did a tendon after running third in a maiden hurdle at Warrnambool May carnival back in 2021.
"We tipped him out and decided to give him a good break. We haven't rushed him. We've just taken him along slowly and now I'm hopeful his owners will reap the benefits.
"He's a nice type of horse and I think he can win a good race over the jumps. We'll look at giving him another run or two in this jumps season, it just depends how well he pulls up after this run but as I said I think he may win a nice jumps race next season."
Field Of Lights picked up more than $21,000 in stake-money for his connections following Sunday's win.
Mount Moriac trainer Kathryn Durden described Dashing Willoughby as a bit of a thinker after the seven-year-old won his maiden hurdle at Casterton on Sunday.
Dashing Willoughby arrived in Australia with big wraps but had not measured up with other stables before Durden purchased the former import in an on-line auction in December.
"Let's just say Dashing Willoughby is a work in progress," she said. "It's great to get his maiden hurdle win out of the way. I don't think he handled the really heavy going in his last jumps start at Warrnambool.
"We'll just take him home and see how Dashing Willoughby has pulled up before we make any future plans for him. I think with a bit of time he could develop into a handy steeplechaser."
From his 31 starts Dashing Willoughby has won five races.
