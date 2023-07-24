The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

GWV Rebels ready for first game at Warrnambool's Reid Oval since 2014

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated July 24 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool's George Stevens will be one of GWV Rebels' draw cards when they play at Reid Oval on Sunday. Picture by Adam Trafford
South Warrnambool's George Stevens will be one of GWV Rebels' draw cards when they play at Reid Oval on Sunday. Picture by Adam Trafford

THE first Coates Talent League game in Warrnambool in nine seasons shapes as a crucial contest in the run to finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.