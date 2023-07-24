THE first Coates Talent League game in Warrnambool in nine seasons shapes as a crucial contest in the run to finals.
GWV Rebels will host Geelong Falcons at Reid Oval on Sunday with Hampden league talents, including AFL draft contenders George Stevens and Luamon Lual, expected to play in front of a home crowd.
The sixth-placed Rebels sit behind the Falcons on percentage only with four home-and-away games to play.
Rebels coach David Loader said it would be a highly-skilled contest featuring the region's best under-age footballers.
"We are looking forward to a close, hard-fought game with the best juniors in the region on display," he said.
"I would have thought it will be a high-skill level game which is played at pace with plenty of pressure.
"Both teams have a number of forwards that can hit the scoreboard, both teams have small pressure forwards that bring super excitement into the game, both teams have pretty solid back lines and both teams have pretty impressive midfield groups.
"There's a lot to like about what the game could bring."
There will be a squeeze for spots with up to nine players, including Vic Country representatives, becoming available.
"We love to give the opportunity to the local boys as much as possible but they won't be picked unless they're picked on merit," Loader said.
"We need to be really clear on that as well because it's so important that we're doing the right thing by the group.
"I imagine there's going to be some very disappointed players who aren't playing but that's part of the territory and that's what comes with being in a talent pathway."
Loader said the game would give the team's Ballarat-based players a better understanding of the travel loads the Warrnambool and Western District players faced each week.
"It will be a flip of what the Warrnambool boys do every week for a home game," he said.
"They have to prepare themselves an extra two hours earlier than what our local (Ballarat) boys do.
"We have a 12 o'clock game, it will be a 10am start which means they have to be in the car at eight o'clock in the morning rather than hopping in the car at 9.45am.
"All those things are a great learning opportunity for everyone in our group."
