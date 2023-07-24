Russells Creek winger Patrick Brady is playing the kind of role for his team which may not command as much attention but internally is valued as high as any position on the ground.
The 26-year-old landscape gardener is enjoying a strong season for Creek in the Warrnambool and District league, featuring 15 times at senior level in 2023, running up and down the wing, providing composure, some speed and dash and a commitment to the contest when needed.
The winger's composure was something which was evident in the dying stages of Creek's thrilling upset of Panmure on Saturday, often settling down the play with a mark, halving a contest or providing some extra metres of dash.
While the likes of Jyran Chatfield (six goals), gun recruit Logan McLeod and skipper Taylem Wason produced plenty of eye catching moments in the triumph, Brady - who hasn't missed a game this season - was particularly important late in the piece as players tired.
He told The Standard he was proud to play his part in one of the club's most impressive home-and-away wins in years.
"I felt pretty good," he said of his own role after the match.
"We work a lot on our fitness so I just wanted to keep running all game, stay on the wing and leg it so I'm just really happy to be able to play my role."
The Allansford game we played was a really good win but that was our best one- Patrick Brady
Team orientated to a tee, Brady - who is playing alongside brother Seamus this season after the latter crossed over from Koroit - said the win against the Bulldogs was the most complete performance the group had produced all season.
"It was a great kick starter for us, a great win so hopefully we make finals, we feel we should be pretty good now," he said.
"The Allansford game we played (earlier this season) was a really good win but that was our best one (for the season)."
The former Koroit junior, who also won the 2018 Warrnambool and District league reserves best and fairest while playing for Creek, said despite the Bulldogs charging late with Creek holding a 25-point lead midway through the final term his team managed to gain some control back.
He said the hard work put in at training and lessons learnt throughout the season paid dividends.
"When it got tight towards the end, we just kept piling it (the pressure) on and legging it forward," he said.
"We knew there was no mucking around (but) it was pretty toey, I knew there wasn't long to go and then Louis Kew kicked that goal but I thought we'd be right, there was not long to go and we just had to lock down and get on top again."
He added he was looking forward to the challenge of the remaining three matches and the club's push towards a second consecutive finals series.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.