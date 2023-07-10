Offender who believed victim assisted police jailed for years

A Warrnambool man who bashed an associate believing he had ratted him out to police has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.
Ashley Walker, 31, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool County Court on Monday to aggravated burglary and recklessly causing injury.
He was jailed for 42 months with a minimum 28 months to serve before being eligible for parole.
He's already spent 391 days in custody, so has about 15 months to serve before being eligible for release.
Judge John Smallwood described the offending as Walker going to an associate's home to give him a belting and in the process pushing him into a window which caused a wound under an arm requiring stitches.
At 12.30am on May 28 last year Walker went to the man's home soon after getting out of jail.
He walked to the front door of the Timor Street property in an agitated state, knocked on the door and when it was opened he yelled out for the victim before pushing by a resident, uninvited into the home.
He went to a bedroom where the victim was asleep on the floor and started to assault him by kicking.
During the incident the victim got up but was pushed by Walker into the window which broke and caused a cut under the victim's arm.
Walker continued to punch and kick the victim, who eventually fled out the front door and ran down the street, jumping several fences to get away.
While hiding he realised he was injured, returned home and an ambulance and police were called.
The victim was taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital where he was assessed and treated, receiving stitches before being released the next morning.
Hospital staff noted the victim had multiple bruises to his body.
Walker told police during an interview he had been "dogged" and "thrown under a bus", which was the motivation behind him bashing the victim.
Judge John Smallwood described the offending as a "low-level aggravated burglary, not involving a weapon or forced entry".
"It's right up his alley," the judge said, referring to Walker's lengthy criminal history, which includes a jail term for violent offences.
Judge Smallwood said Walker's rehabilitation prospects were not good, especially considering in a report it was described by Walker that mental health experts "just put sh*t in your head".
The judge, in sentencing, said Walker "had to get a whack, but nothing dramatic".
"At 30 he can turn it around, but he's not going anywhere for quite a while. If he keeps this up he will be institutionalised big time."
The judge said that according to a psychologist Walker had engaged in a significant amount of victim blaming, although there was some remorse.
The judge told Walker he had very significant prior offences and his offending started at an early age.
He warned the defendant that if he kept offending protection of the community would become a great sentencing priority, leading to larger terms of imprisonment.
The judge said it was clear Walker had given the victim "a kicking".
"You seemed to take the view he deserved it," the judge said, adding it appeared that when drug-free Walker could carry out gainful employment but that did not happen very often.
The judge said the risk of Walker reoffending was high and the chance of rehabilitation "up to you".
