Warrnambool man jailed for aggravated burglary in Timor Street

By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 11 2023 - 7:29am, first published 7:00am
Offender who believed victim assisted police jailed for years
A Warrnambool man who bashed an associate believing he had ratted him out to police has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

