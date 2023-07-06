Tests find 'some' contamination on city saleyards site

Environmental testing on Warrnambool's former saleyards site has found "some" contamination but planning to reinvent the location will still go ahead.
The city council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason said a preliminary environmental investigation was now complete and the results were "mostly positive" considering the site's history.
"Some extra testing is required for a small number of specific sections of the site where some contaminants were present, most notably propane," Mr Mason said.
"Further environmental auditing will likely be required prior to any development, but this will not inhibit the master plan from progressing."
While a masterplan for the site is in motion, Mr Mason said the focus so far had been on assessing the ground condition and potential contamination.
"A preliminary environmental investigation is complete and an economic baseline analysis is progressing," he said.
Mr Mason was responding to questions raised during the July 3 council meeting about its future plans for the site, which closed just before Christmas after a council vote.
Mr Mason said the council was engaging consultants to undertake a visual and use assessment of the saleyards and surrounding land.
"Council will be adopting a clean-slate approach to what can be used on that land," he said.
"We're not going in with predetermined uses in mind but we will certainly consider a wide range of commercial as well as community-type uses."
Mr Mason said there would be community consultation during the process but work so far was in the preliminary phase.
But he said there had been a fair bit of work done already.
"We're at an early stage of that masterplan and it is progressing and there will obviously be opportunities for community engagement," he said.
Laxon Fowler asked during public question time whether the site would be considered for a permanent West Warrnambool Neighbourhood House and community hub.
He also suggested it could be home to a second AquaZone-type facility.
Mr Fowler asked if it was possible to keep the current aquatic facility and open a second one next to the stadium or in the Gateway Plaza area.
He suggested the current facility could be upgraded and refurbished after a second facility was up and running.
Mr Mason said the council was in the process of appointing consultants to look at different sites for a new aquatic facility. Those same consultants would also look at different service delivery models such as the one Mr Fowler had suggested.
He said the council would not only consult with the community on a new pool facility but also with neighbouring shires.
"Warrnambool is effectively providing a regional facility," he said.
He said the draft strategy would be completed later this year.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.