Tests find 'some' contamination on city saleyards site

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 7 2023 - 10:54am, first published 9:30am
Environmental testing on Warrnambool's former saleyards site has found "some" contamination but planning to reinvent the location will still go ahead.

