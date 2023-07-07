Without the quick-thinking, brave actions of two Warrnambool surfers, Garry Druitt says he wouldn't be here today.
Mr Druitt suffered a heart attack at The Flume, with Royal Melbourne Hospital doctors later finding he had had 14 blockages and required six heart bypasses.
"I definitely wouldn't be here," a grateful Mr Druitt said. "It's fantastic."
The two surfers were recognised with prestigious Fire Rescue Victoria honours on Friday, July 8, for their "outstanding acts" in March last year.
Hugh Mahony, who is a leading firefighter at Warrnambool, was surfing when he noticed a fellow surfer start to convulse and become unconscious.
Mr Mahony, a nearby Flynn Dowie, then aged 14, and others managed to get an unconscious Mr Druitt on a board, swimming him to shore to start CPR.
Mr Mahony said Mr Druitt didn't show "any movement or sign of life" and he thought he was "already gone" when they got him onto the beach.
Mr Druitt said he's been told by others who were there they thought he was dead.
Fire Rescue Victoria Commissioner Gavin Freeman presented Mr Mahony with the Executive Officer's Commendation - the organisation's second-highest award "for outstanding exemplary actions and bravery".
The commissioner congratulated and thanked Mr Mahony and said the award was "really well deserved" and to not be "too humble" but to display it proudly.
Then-Warrnambool FRV senior station officer Travis Klein nominated Mr Mahony for the award, with the support of the station's commander and responding officer Greg Kinross.
Mr Kinross said Mr Mahony provided "vital life support actions" along with other members of the public and there was "no doubt" his actions saved Mr Druitt's life.
He said Hugh's actions were "instinctive from his training and showed his true professionalism".
"Without his decisive action and control, the outcome could have been very different," Mr Kinross said.
"He was on annual leave and was compelled to act. His actions and response show true FRV core values and his diligence and determination to skills maintenance and advancement.
"FRV and the community where he serves are better off having Hugh in our ranks."
A humble Mr Mahony played down his role in the rescue and said it was a team effort with various emergency workers contributing to saving Mr Druitt's life.
"I think I did what anyone would have done in that situation," Mr Mahony said.
Flynn, 16, received the Commissioner's Recognition which FRV awards to non-serving members.
Mr Kinross said Flynn was instrumental in helping get Mr Druitt onto the board which was "no mean feat as the surf was up and the waves were breaking on and around the rescue party".
"With all this going on Flynn held his nerve and did what he needed to do," Mr Kinross said.
"He showed composure beyond his age and I'm sure Flynn's parents and family are justifiably proud of what he has done."
Flynn, who is in year 10 at Warrnambool College, said he didn't have any prior rescue experience and it "happened out of the blue".
"I was definitely scared and after a while I was fine," Flynn said. "I found out that he made it and it made me feel a lot better."
"Although we recognise Hugh and Flynn here today this in no way diminishes the acts of others on the day and the role they played in the rescue and the resuscitation," Mr Kinross said.
