The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Allansford man, 19, remanded in custody to appear in court

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 9 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An Allansford man has been charged with offences relating to stealing a Toyota ute and driving at 150km/h when high on ecstasy. This is a file image.
An Allansford man has been charged with offences relating to stealing a Toyota ute and driving at 150km/h when high on ecstasy. This is a file image.

An Allansford farm worker under the influence of ecstasy, who stole his boss' vehicles and sent social media Snapchats doing 150km/h, is now in police custody.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.