An Allansford farm worker under the influence of ecstasy, who stole his boss' vehicles and sent social media Snapchats doing 150km/h, is now in police custody.
Detective Senior Constable David Hughson, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the 19-year-old Allansford man was arrested on Sunday morning.
He was interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a bail/remand hearing.
The young man has been charged with theft of a motorbike and a utility, as well as driving-related offending which police will allege put memebers of the community in danger.
Police allege the young man drove from Allansford to Willatook, north of Koroit, on Saturday monring.
He sent a Snapchat at 6.30am Saturday after taking his boss' red Honda 250cc quad bike, which he rode home.
Then about 8am Saturday he sent a Snapchat of himself driving at about 150km/h on the way to Willatook.
"He's popped two tyres on the Toyota HiLux utility which he also stole from the farm where he works. He's eventually rang his mum to come and pick him up," Detective Senior Constable Hughson said.
It's alleged the young man went out socialising on Friday night, took two ecstasy tablets during the evening and then took another four tablets before going home about 5am Saturday.
At that time he rang his mother for a ride.
"He's then gone to his boss' dairy near Allansford and taken the quad bike," Detective Senior Constable Hughson said.
"A co-worker realised the quad bike was gone about 7.30am and there were tracks and a number of donuts performed on the quad bike, which led to the 19-year-old's nearby home.
"It will be alleged that at the time the young man was high on drugs. He says he has very little memory of anything between 6am and 11am Saturday."
The investigator said police would like to hear from any witnesses who saw the white Toyota HiLux - registration plates 1RX-2ZI - being driven between Allansford and Willatook.
He said preliminary inquiries revealed the young man's mobile telephone was in Willatook when the ute was dumped.
Both stolen vehicles were recovered, the ute with two burst tyres but little other damage.
"He was arrested on Sunday morning at his Allansford address and it was found he's already on a community corrections order for unrelated offending," Detective Senior Constable Hughson said.
"Crime scene officers are examining the stolen vehicles and it's alleged a farm worker's mobile phone was also taken.
"This young man is alleged to have been involved in some highly irresponsible driving behaviour which has put all other road users at great risk at a time when he has been under the influence of illicit substances," he said.
Any witnesses are requested to contact the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
