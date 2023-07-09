Merrivale's strong versatility and adaptability delivered its biggest scalp yet on Saturday, with the Tigers handing reigning premier Nirranda its first loss since the 2019 grand final.
The Tigers, trying new combinations as has become the norm this season under coach Elisha Sobey, triumphed 46-34 to end the Blues' remarkable Warrnambool and District league streak in slippery conditions.
Both teams were missing class on the court - the Tigers without young gun Paiyton Noonan (basketball commitments) and Jocelyn Bail while the Blues were missing premiership stars Steph Townsend and Lisa Anders (both unavailable) and Keele Hillas.
The Tigers led by just one goal at the final change.
Sobey, delighted with the victory over the ladder-leaders, said it was likely "a good taste of what we're up for in finals".
"The scoreboard didn't reflect how that whole game was then," she told The Standard.
"It was pretty much anyone's game, thank God the weather wasn't as bad (as it could have been).
"You can't blame the weather for that game. It just shows that it's two really strong teams and it's exciting I think."
The Tigers playing-mentor emphasised her side wouldn't be getting ahead of itself despite knocking over the flag fancy.
"I love playing against Jo (Couch), the combinations, they're a really good match-up on paper," she said.
"It's just who brings it on the day really.
"... it's exciting I reckon, it's just another game. I don't really think too much about it until finals."
One of the positional changes the Tigers experimented with included playing Cloe O'Flaherty (formerly Pulling) in goal attack all day while Jess McKenzie and Chantelle Moloney stepped up in the wing attack role after playing predominantly A reserve this year.
Sobey confirmed she had no desire to stick with the same combinations.
"No way," she said.
"That just takes away my whole method behind my madness. It's not about a combination I don't think, it's about the day and how they line up, whoever we're playing against. I don't believe in a strong seven."
Goal keeper Tatum Cassidy was named the Tigers' best player while reigning Wilma Wallace medallist Jo Couch was dominant for the Blues.
Georgia Haberfield left the court early with an ankle injury for the reigning premiers.
Blues coach Lisa Arundell said there were "so many positives" to take from the day.
"We were really undermanned, I think we ended up with five of our own (A grade) players on the court then for the whole game," she said.
"So to be able to be still in it at three-quarter-time and only lose out in that last quarter, I'm pretty happy.
"We had four A reserve players playing for us and I thought they did a fabulous job when they came on for us."
Meanwhile, Old Collegians triumphed against Dennington by one goal and now only trails the sixth-placed Dogs by two points on the ladder. Lilly Sanderson was the Warriors' best player in the win.
In the remaining fixtures, Panmure defeated South Rovers by 31 goals, Timboon Demons handed Allansford an eight-goal loss and Kolora-Noorat prevailed over Russells Creek by 19 goals.
