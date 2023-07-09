Volunteers needed to secure future of Wunta Fiesta

Members of the community have been asked to help secure the future of the city's Wunta Fiesta.
Outgoing chairperson Donna Gladman encouraged community members to attend a public meeting later this month to discuss the community event.
"The lives of the current and/or outgoing committee members have changed significantly over the past few years and although we love Wunta, unfortunately most of us are just simply unable to fulfil the roles we previously held," Ms Gladman said.
"We were already such a small committee already and to be completely upfront, there's just nobody left to run it.
"Although most of us may be stepping away, we want to see it continue and thrive," Ms Gladman said.
"So, we are asking for enthusiastic, innovative, passionate people to come to the meeting and volunteer to help run Wunta in the future."
The event hasn't been held for the past three years.
It was cancelled in 2023 due to dwindling committee members and was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The year prior to that the popular jazz in the gardens was cancelled due to poor weather.
The event is traditionally held over three days, but there were plans for it to be scaled back to two days in 2022.
It celebrates the city's food, wine and entertainment and is a chance for community members to get together at the end of summer.
The long-running community event has drawn large crowds at jazz in the gardens and Sunday live music at Lake Pertobe over the years.
It has been held for the past three decades.
The public meeting will be held in the Cedar Room at the Warrnambool Football Club on Wednesday, July 26 at 6pm.
Ms Gladman said there was no need to RSVP for the meeting, which she hopes will be well-attended.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
