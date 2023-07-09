The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

The Tacoma was built in Port Fairy

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
Updated July 10 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 9:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brothers Bill, Allan and Hughie Haldane built the Tacoma over seven years in Port Fairy and there are plans for the boat to return for a visit.
Brothers Bill, Allan and Hughie Haldane built the Tacoma over seven years in Port Fairy and there are plans for the boat to return for a visit.

PLANS are under way to ensure a piece of Port Fairy's history isn't forgotten.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Quirk

Clare Quirk

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.