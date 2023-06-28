The Warrnambool Breastfeeding Centre is calling for donations as it faces a proposed rent increase.
Lactation consultant Barb Glare said despite the possible seven per cent rise in rent the Koroit Street centre would not be increasing the services it provided.
The centre's two main fundraisers, the tax time appeal and an online goods and services auction, help the centre deliver free access to a lactation consultant, breastfeeding classes, singing sessions and a parents' lounge with a kitchen and change area.
The centre doesn't receive any federal, state or council funding.
"People assume that we're somehow funded," she said.
She said the centre also provided discounted breast pump hire and the cost to customers hadn't increased in almost a decade.
"When we first started up nine years ago the question people most often asked was how can it be sustainable," she said.
"It's actually more sustainable than a lot of programs in this area.
"We're going to keep going for as long as we can because we really believe in supporting families in the area.
"If you're from out of town and you've got a couple of appointments there's only so much time you can spend shopping and the baby needs to be fed and changed."
Ms Glare said when the centre was established it was clear it needed to have a visible presence in the CBD.
"This was something needed in the community and something visible because breastfeeding is often relegated to the dark corners," she said.
"Someone suggested we could get a little house in Dennington. No, we wanted it front and centre where people can see it and it's convenient for them."
Ms Glare said the fundraising was reliant on a hard working committee of 12 women.
"We try to limit our fundraisers," she said.
"We have a committee of 12 women, they've all got children and their work. For the sake of our volunteers we try to keep it to a minimum."
The tax time appeal runs until Friday and people can support it via the Facebook page.
The online goods and services auction will be held in the first week of August to coincide with World Breastfeeding Week.
She said last year the auction raised about $12,000.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.