Portland police call off land and sea search for Keith Lees

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 28 2023 - 11:14am, first published 9:00am
Missing 70-year-old Portland man Keith Lees. Queensland police have confirmed they spoke to him on Sunday.
The land and air search, which involved the police air wing, for a missing 70-year-old Portland man has been called off.

