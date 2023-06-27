The land and air search, which involved the police air wing, for a missing 70-year-old Portland man has been called off.
Portland police Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk confirmed the search was called off about 3pm Tuesday.
He said police were continuing to look into the whereabouts of Keith Lees and the Portland police crime investigation unit had carriage of the missing persons case.
"We'll be concentrating our efforts to find Mr Lees in and around the Portland area," he said.
"Anyone with information about Ms Lees is requested to contact the Portland police station on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Police said Mr Lees was last seen in Hood Street, Portland, about 9am on Monday.
He is described as being of medium build, 170cm tall with grey receding hair.
His silver Holden Captiva was found at the Cape Nelson Lighthouse carpark at 5.30pm on Monday.
Police were using SES personnel and the air wing to search the area but said they wanted to speak to anyone who had seen the vehicle between 10am and 5.30pm on June 26.
A police source said Mr Lees was understood to have been a Portland resident since 2020 after being released from prison.
A Queensland Police media spokesman said Queensland detectives had spoken with Mr Lees on Sunday in relation to an ongoing investigation into the alleged homicide of Meaghan Louise Rose on the Sunshine Coast in 1997. Mr Lees was the partner of Ms Rose at the time.
He said that man's vehicle was located abandoned at Portland on Monday with Victoria Police launching a search of the area.
"Requests for information relating to the ongoing search and missing persons investigation are best directed to Victoria Police," he said.
On Tuesday Queensland detectives from the Crime and Intelligence Command said they were hopeful the announcement of a Queensland government reward of $500,000 would bring new information about the alleged murder of Ms Rose.
On July 18, 1997, 25-year-old Ms Rose was found dead at the base of Point Cartwright Cliffs at Mooloolaba.
Her vehicle, which contained a number of personal items, was located at the top of the cliffs.
Initial investigations suggested her death was non-suspicious, however new information had come to light revealing suspicious circumstances, including a life insurance policy which was taken out prior to her death.
Joining police as the $500,000 reward was announced, Meaghan's sister Fiona Ratcliffe said their family was hopeful someone had information police needed to provide answers.
"Meaghan was a loved friend to everyone she met. Meaghan was my best friend," Ms Ratcliffe said.
"I would like to ask the greater community for any information regarding Meaghan's death to please come forward to help bring closure to her family."
Detective Senior Sergeant Tara Kentwell said the Homicide Cold Case Investigation Team was re-examining the case and officers were confident it could be solved.
"We're particularly appealing to members of the community who knew Meaghan around the time of her death, many who live on the Sunshine Coast and Victoria, to think back and provide any information about her no matter how irrelevant they think it may be," Detective Senior Sergeant Kentwell said.
"A number of lines of inquiry are being examined as we speak, and while we cannot go into detail around investigative strategies to ensure the integrity of the case, we are confident this reward will bring forward vital information."
As part of their investigation, police are also appealing to anyone who might have seen Ms Rose's white 1995 Suzuki Chino hatchback, with registration 415DNN, or anyone who was in the vicinity of Point Cartwright on the evening of July 17, 1997.
The $500,000 reward is for information which leads to the apprehension and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the alleged murder.
The government reward further offers an opportunity for indemnity against prosecution for any accomplice, not being the person who actually committed the murder, who first gives such information.
