Warrnambool continues to advocate for breakwater rock armoury

By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 28 2023 - 10:22am, first published 10:00am
Warrnambool's breakwater is still in need of a rock armour wall extension.
"Urgent" works on a $7 million rock armouring to shore up Warrnambool's historic breakwater wall is still on the city council's agenda, it has been revealed.

