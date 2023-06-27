The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Corangamite Shire approve 3.5 rates rise despite outburst

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
Updated June 28 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 9:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corangamite Shire councillors Geraldine Conheady, Jamie Vogels, Major Ruth Gstrein, Nick Cole, Jo Beard, Laurie Hickey and Kate Makin approved this year's budget.
Corangamite Shire councillors Geraldine Conheady, Jamie Vogels, Major Ruth Gstrein, Nick Cole, Jo Beard, Laurie Hickey and Kate Makin approved this year's budget.

CORANGAMITE Shire Council's meeting was briefly disrupted and the live stream cut after a resident stood and yelled at the council over its latest rates rise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Quirk

Clare Quirk

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.