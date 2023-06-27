The council meeting resumed and Cr Conheady said the council was bound by state government rules around the rate cap with the council not allowed to go above the cap but there was the opportunity for some variation. "We do try to make the system fairer by application of differential rates," she said. "Our debt-free status has been an asset in previous budgets and we need to recognise our funding environment is changing and it's prudent we explore more opportunities for more revenue."

