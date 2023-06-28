The Standard
Coast from Warrnambool to Portland could soon be home to offshore windfarms

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 28 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 11:00am
Federal Minister for Energy and Climate Action Chris Bowen says up to 6000 jobs would be created as a result of offshore windfarms from Warrnambool to Portland and into South Australia. Picture by Sean McKenna
Federal Minister for Energy and Climate Action Chris Bowen says up to 6000 jobs would be created as a result of offshore windfarms from Warrnambool to Portland and into South Australia. Picture by Sean McKenna

Updated: Offshore wind farms from Warrnambool to Portland will turn the region into one of Australia's "energy powerhouses" under plans unveiled on Wednesday.

