Updated: Offshore wind farms from Warrnambool to Portland will turn the region into one of Australia's "energy powerhouses" under plans unveiled on Wednesday.
While the first turbine probably won't be installed until at least 2030, the announcement of a new 5100-square kilometre wind zone 10 kilometres off shore could create 3000 construction jobs and 3000 ongoing jobs.
Federal Minister for Energy and Climate Change Chris Bowen officially launched the consultation process during a visit to Portland for the zone which could generate up to 14 gigawatts of renewable power.
While he said it could potentially power 8.4 million homes, he couldn't put a number on how many turbines that might mean would be dotted along the coast.
"That would make this area one of the energy powerhouses of Australia," Mr Bowen said.
"It's already a great economy with the aluminium smelter but this would take the economy to a new level."
The state government's Minister for Climate Action Lily D'Ambrosio said the coast off Warrnambool and Portland had some of the best wind energy resources in the world.
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora described it as a once in a generation energy transition.
Federal Wannon MP Dan Tehan said the scale of the offshore wind farms was "something to behold".
"The scale is something the like of which we haven't seen before," Mr Tehan said.
"We want to make sure that our community gets the maximum benefit from this."
Mr Tehan said it would need the whole community coming together to make sure everyone benefitted from it.
When questioned about the impact it would have on the region's southern right whales, Mr Bowen said marine life was something the government took very seriously.
Mr Bowen said that was why the zone was so big.
"It's got to be carefully managed," he said. "Around the world, offshore wind coexists with marine life."
Mr Bowen said he recognised the spiritual significance to First Nations people of Dean Maar - Lady Julia Percy Island off Yambuk - which is why there is an exclusion zone around it.
The boost to jobs would mean more ships through the Port of Portland during the construction phase and then to service them.
"This is great news for the port, this is job creating news for the port. The future is bright," he said.
Mr Bowen said "there was a fair way to go" before the first turbines would go in offshore with the consultation only just starting.
"I would envisage we would have first power by 2030, ideally it would be ahead of that," he said.
"It's obviously not going to be next year or the year after."
But he said he would be working with the state government to get it done as fast as possible.
Mr Bowen said every single offshore renewable energy company in the world was looking at Australia now as the key market in the world. "We are where the action is at," he said.
In response to concerns raised about the impact more wind farm jobs in the region would have on the housing crisis, Mr Bowen said he would be talking to companies to make sure there was new housing.
"It can be part of the positive legacy of a project like this, if you have a company coming in and investing, and when they've finished the construction they leave the housing infrastructure behind," he said.
Mr Bowen said renewable energy was the cheapest form of energy available "without question".
"The sun doesn't send a bill, and the wind doesn't send an invoice," he said.
Consultation sessions will be held at:
Other sessions will be held at Port MacDonnell which is also included in the wind zone.
Earlier: Up to 6000 jobs could be created under plans unveiled on Wednesday to shore up energy security off Warrnambool and along the south-west coast.
The federal government says the offshore wind zone in the Southern Ocean between Warrnambool and Port MacDonnell could power up to 8.4 million homes.
The 5100-square-kilometre area includes Portland which is home to Alcoa - one of Australia's largest smelters which draws up to 10 percent of Victoria's electricity.
The establishment of an offshore wind industry could support the decarbonisation and future of onshore manufacturing powered by cheaper, cleaner energy, the government says.
An area this size has the capacity to support 3000 jobs in construction and 3000 jobs ongoing, it says.
Consultation sessions on the plans will be held in Warrnambool, Port Fairy, Portland and two in South Australia.
Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen has encouraged locals to take part in the session to learn about how offshore wind could benefit the region.
"Powering these South Australian and Victorian communities with cheaper, cleaner energy will support them to unlock new regional job opportunities in energy and manufacturing," Mr Bowen said.
"This area is an ideal location for offshore electricity generation and could enable up to 14 gigawatts of offshore wind to be developed, which is the equivalent of powering up to 8.4 million homes.
"Renewable energy is the foundation for Australia's future, and I'm looking forward to hear from the local community about what they would like to see from this offshore zone."
Submissions open June 28 and close August 31.
The Southern Ocean is one of six key regions around Australia with offshore wind potential, including locations off of Gippsland, the Hunter, the Illawarra, northern Tasmania and Perth/Bunbury.
For more information on the Southern Ocean offshore electricity area public consultation, visit consult.dcceew.gov.au/oei-southern-ocean
Consultation sessions will be held at:
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.