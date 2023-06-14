Camping has been banned at Allansford's Premier Speedway.
While it has never actually been allowed, campers turned out in force and this year there were more than 100 in the car parks during the club's biggest event, the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.
But after the tradition was met with frustration from racegoers, the club has now decided to enforce the ban this coming season.
Easily located signs at Premier Speedway are clear that camping is not permitted but patrons have gone against these instructions in the past.
And in recent years, the volume of patrons camping in the car parks had rapidly increased.
After a review, Premier Speedway clarified its position - camping at Premier Speedway is against the city council's local laws.
In a statement, the club said while the council had been very accommodating to not take action, it had been in talks with city officials about the risks of permitting camping.
The club said it had arrangements with neighbouring properties to accommodate extra cars for its larger events but that did not allow for their paddocks to be turned into campgrounds.
Nor does its insurance cover camping, the club said.
"While insurance is a key concern, Premier Speedway must act in a responsible manner for the health, safety and hygiene of our patrons," it said.
"The large increase in camping is something which Premier Speedway do not have the facilities and resources to accommodate the demand that now exists."
A survey conducted after the classic found patrons were frustrated with the amount of room caravans and campers took, in particular, due to limited parking spaces on the Allansford side.
The club's board assembled a working group to investigate options and decided to not allow campers and caravans of any type into the grounds.
"While we understand some patrons may be inconvenienced with this decision, it is done with the best interests in mind to ensure a safe environment for patrons and our volunteers," the club's statement said.
President Richard Parkinson said Premier Speedway had a duty of care that the board concluded could not confidently be in place with the large influx of caravans and campers.
"The events are run by a loyal group of volunteers whose focus must remain on executing successful events," Mr Parkinson said.
Mayor Debbie Arnott, who was consulted as part of the discussions, said the council supported the decision to not allow camping at the track.
The policy will become effective immediately and oversized and long patron vehicles will not be permitted entry into the venue.
Accommodation for the classic and Australian championship events in January next year is still available.
Those who traditionally camp onsite have been encouraged to be proactive and identify alternatives, and the club was in discussions with public venues about alternative options.
Retired Warragul couple Garry and Barbara Clarke said if it wasn't for the classic, they would probably bypass the city because of the lack of free camping.
"In Warrnambool, there is no free camping and all accommodation is booked out and then they whinge about people wanting to camp here (at the track)," they said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.