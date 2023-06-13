A hot topic of conversation is the evenness and unpredictability of the Hampden league's senior football competition in 2023.
Each team has now played everyone once and this weekend clubs will start the second half of the season well aware any side can snare the four premiership points on its day.
First, 8-1 win-loss record, 209.55 per cent
What's gone right: Their system means even when top-liners are unavailable, those who come in know what's required. Opposition coaches regularly comment on the Roosters' structure and how it's difficult to play against.
What to look forward to: Player availability. Shannon Beks, Liam Youl - who played his first game of the season in round nine - and Liam Mullen have missed big chunks while Archie Stevens has been dominating at VFL level. Should he become available later in the season, it will be a massive boost to the Roosters' midfield.
Shining light: Daniel Nicholson signed as a marquee recruit and is living up to expectations. He's been in their best players in five of the past six matches.
Rating: A
Second, 7-2 win-loss record, 140.80 per cent
What's gone right: A fair bit. The club's commitment to investing in home-grown youth the past three or four seasons is paying dividends while top-line recruits, such as in-form defender Alex Moloney, are from the area too and are invested in the club. Measured coach Ben Kenna has the Bloods playing an energetic brand of football but is keeping his players' feet firmly on the ground.
What to look forward to: Lewis Taylor building form after a delayed start. He's only played two matches after a lingering injury concern and will add class to the Bloods' midfield. Expect him to hit the scoreboard too.
Shining light: Kane Johnstone has shrugged off his injury concerns and is proving a dangerous player in the Bloods' midfield. Moves well and uses the ball and is described by coach Ben Kenna as "a student of the game".
Rating: A
Third, 6-3 win-loss record, 112.05 per cent
What's gone right: Finding their way after losing key personnel from their grand final side in the off-season and still sit in third spot with a 6-3 record. Some of their wins have been grinds, such as against Koroit in round eight, but they're finding a way to get across the line which builds belief.
What to look forward to: Nick Rodda playing regularly. The key forward has only featured in five games for 10 goals after battling injury. He is coming off a seven-goal haul and if he can find that form consistently, it will go a long way to helping the Eagles sew up a top-three spot.
Shining light: Jett Bermingham has missed two games but been in the Eagles' best in four of his seven appearances. His first half against Warrnambool in round nine was electric and caught coach Adam Dowie's eye. A Maskell Medal winner, his work in the midfield is damaging.
Rating: B+
Fourth, 5-4 win-loss record, 107.54 per cent
What's gone right: Plenty. A five-game winning streak which included victories over top-five sides North Warrnambool Eagles and Koroit made the competition stand up and take notice as players such as Cam Spence, Riley Arnold and Charlie Lucas stood tall.
What to look forward to: Not many teams have a key target like Sam Gordon at their disposal. Magpies coach Neville Swayn said Gordon's seven-goal effort in round nine was his best performance of the season, saying he was "back to leading well and marking in the air".
Shining light: Hamish Sinnott's form even had opposition coaches calling for a VFL call-up. The utility with strong two-way running traits elevated his game to another level. Finally earned a chance with Carlton last weekend and gathered 11 disposals.
Rating: B+
Fifth, 5-4 win-loss record, 104.03 per cent
What's gone right: The reigning premier is fielding a vastly different team to last season and it's one full of young talent and the Saints still occupy a spot in the top five, such is the depth at Chris McLaren's reach.
What to look forward to: Getting Alex Pulling (suspension and overseas) back into the line-up. The smooth-moving utility will add class and experience to a young Saints' line-up.
Shining light: Paddy O'Sullivan has taken the next step in his career and is now a bone-fide match-winner. The midfielder is a ball winner and a goal-kicker, having booted nine already.
Rating: B
Sixth, 4-4-1 win-loss-draw record, 119.75 per cent
What's gone right: When the Bombers can get their run-and-carry game going, they are hard to stop, as evidenced in their away win against Warrnambool at Reid Oval in round eight. They need to find a way to do it more consistently as lapses are proving costly.
What to look forward to: Getting the likes of Mark Marriott (VFL), Daniel Watson and Jesse Williamson (injury) back into the side. Williamson has been a game-changer for the Bombers but will now miss a number of games with an ankle injury.
Shining lights: Sam Thow and Jordan Fowler have occupied defensive posts and are often undersized but their determination and commitment has pleased co-coach Dan Casey.
Rating: C+
Seventh, 4-5 win-loss record, 103.46 per cent
What's gone right: The Blues' decision to play captain Sam Cowling predominantly in defence has worked. He's been in their best in six of their nine games.
What to look forward to: New coach Dan O'Keefe is still shaping this team and he should further put his stamp on its style as the year progresses. He was a successful coach at Coates Talent League and VFL level and is eyeing long-term success at the Blues.
Shining light: Emerging forward Harry Ryan is starting to make a key position spot his own after earning more opportunities under O'Keefe. His tackling has been an asset.
Rating: C+
Eighth, 3-5-1 win-loss-draw record, 101.18 per cent
What's gone right: It's been a remarkable turnaround for a club which was on the brink 10 months ago, so much so that finals are a real possibility now. Playing with confidence and structure with experienced players such as Matt Sully, Kaine Mercovich, Tyson Macilwain and Colin Harwood leading the way.
What to look forward to: The emergence of Oscar Pollock. The energetic teenager was overlooked at Coates Talent League level this season but is showing he is capable of playing higher levels in the future. A good mover who can hit the scoreboard.
Shining light: Mitch Ryan has hit the scoreboard in the past two weeks. He provides energy in the Seagulls' attack and will only improve with more game time.
Rating: B+
Ninth, 1-8 win-loss record, 58.39 per cent
What's gone right: Despite being anchored to the bottom for most of the season, the Roos' competitiveness in patches showed they were on the right track under coach Hamish Waldron. Boasts a young midfield and forward line which will benefit from their round nine come-from-behind win against Camperdown.
What to look forward to: Whether the Roos can turn the tables on some of their rivals in the run home. There's a strong possibility they could.
Shining light: Hamish Cook is making the forward line his own. His kicked goals in each of the seven games he's played, including a match-winning haul of five against the Magpies.
Rating: C
10th, 1-8 win-loss record, 43.69 per cent
What's gone right: Not a lot. It's been challenging following a mass exodus - for a myriad of reasons - in the off-season while discussions about a potential move to a SANFL-run competition next year would be unsettling for the players.
What to look forward to: A resolution to the 'will they, won't they move' situation. It could take a number of months before the club makes a call on its future.
Shining light: Toby Jennings is one of the competition's most exciting young players. The creative footballer with the high leap gives Tiger fans a reason to come through the gates each week.
Rating: C
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.