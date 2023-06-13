Warrnambool City Council is in the process of engaging a consultant to assess the city's ageing AquaZone facility.
The council set aside $200,000 in 2022 for a feasibility study for the facility.
However, councillors expressed disappointment the study was not under way in March this year.
A council spokesman told The Standard on Tuesday the strategy would include a condition assessment of the outdoor pool to inform the council of the investment needed to extend the life of the pool.
The spokesman said there were a number of objectives of the assessment, including:
In May last year, Cr Ben Blain said he was disappointed work on implementing the aquatic strategy, and a new business model for AquaZone, had been "slow".
"AquaZone has been a priority over the months and I don't think the aquatic strategy should be held up by funding," he said.
"According to this month's finance report, we are running at an $800,000 favourable forecast. And we expect to be $350,000 ahead by the end of the financial year.
"We need to get on with this. We have a growing population and an ageing facility that struggles to meet our community's needs."
The revelation a consultant is being sought comes after a report revealed about 40 per cent of pools across Australia will reach their 'end-of-life' by 2030.
The Royal Life Saving Society Australia is encouraging local governments to use the Growing Regions Program to upgrade and replace ageing regional swimming pools.
"(Swimming pools) provide an important service to children traditionally in programs such as learn to swim or even just some respite on a very hot day," Royal Life Saving Society Australia CEO Justin Scarr said. Applications for grants under the Growing Regions Program will open on July 5 to fund regional and rural community infrastructure projects.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
