Consultant sought to assess AquaZone's ageing pool

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated June 13 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 10:45am
The Warnambool City Council is conducting a feasibility study to determine the future of AquaZone. A report found 40 per cent of all swimming pools will reach their end of life by 2030.
Warrnambool City Council is in the process of engaging a consultant to assess the city's ageing AquaZone facility.

