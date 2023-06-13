The Warrnambool and District league football season has been one of the most even in recent memory, with just eight points separating second from fifth and teams beginning their march towards finals.
With the second half of the season underway, The Standard takes a look at how each side is shaping up ahead of the final eight rounds.
First, 10-0 win-loss record, 369.93 percentage
What's gone right: Where do you start? The Tigers are firing on all cylinders, deserve to be premiership favourites and have beaten every team, but it's their forward line, led by spearhead Dylan Weir which is the most exciting element of Josh Sobey's team. The star-studded midfield is providing deep entries for the forwards to get to work.
What to look forward to: It's going to be a tough side to break into in the final eight rounds with the Tigers to welcome back star forward Nathan Krepp and most likely reigning league best and fairest Blair McCutcheon. Then there is coach Josh Sobey, who despite declaring he was unlikely to pull on the boots this season, is an ace up the Tigers' sleeve if need be.
Shining light: Recruit Tate Porter is a strong chance to make it back-to-back J. A. Esam medals for the club after a dominant return season to the club through the midfield. Manny Sandow, Dylan Weir and Jye Wilson have also been strong contributors.
Rating: A+
Second, 8-2 win-loss record, 183.23 percentage
What's gone right: Depth has been on display this season for the reigning premiers who've dealt with injuries superbly to set-up their premiership defence strongly. Defensively the Blues are as stingy as ever and starting to click in attack.
What to look forward to: The Blues should welcome some key names back in the side after the bye, namely Mathew Lloyd, Reagan Nutting and Danny Craven to strengthen an already stable group.
Shining light: Recruit Isaac Stephens has added such a unique dimension to the Blues' key stocks, whether forward or back to have a brilliant debut season for the club. 10 goals from 10 matches but can play anywhere which is a bonus for the reigning premiers.
Rating: A
Third, 7-3 win-loss record, 168.79 percentage
What's gone right: The Bulldogs are one of the fastest scoring teams on their day and have proven they have the capacity to pile on the goals in 2023. Crucially, Chris Bant's team is relatively healthy and has an abundance of depth to turn to in case of injuries.
What to look forward to: There's still another gear in the 2022 grand finalist's game and expect them to hit their straps when it matters. Despite not being at their absolute best, they are sitting in a strong position and know how to win the big games.
Shining light: Lachlan McLeod is a star of the competition and has been massive for the Bulldogs. Super ball user around the ground, skilful and elusive in attack. His 18-goal patch in two weeks recently was on another level.
Rating: B+
Fourth, 6-4 win-loss record, 202.56 percentage
What's gone right: Percentage is a key indicator of a team's consistency, balance and ruthlessness and the Power have the second best in the competition despite their 6-4 record. In all four of their losses against teams above them the Power have been competitive and in their wins have shown they can put away teams.
What to look forward to: Every team is battling injuries but the Power have been particularly struck again this season, but should begin to assemble the core group ahead of a crunch finals campaign, similar to season 2022. It's given the kids a big chance to grow into senior footy which has bolstered the club's depth.
Shining light: Fred Beasley is a young star on the rise in the competition and has been exceptional for the Power despite being an under 18 player. Has kicked 12 goals, is dangerous whenever he gets near the footy and puts his body on the line.
Rating: B+
Fifth, 6-4 win-loss record, 134.14 percentage
What's gone right: The Cats have been the most improved outfit in the competition and it's come down to a complete buy-in from the playing group and a sustainable brand which ensures they're in the box seat to secure fifth.
What to look forward to: It'll be fascinating to see how the Cats handle the pressure of the remaining eight matches and look to hold onto fifth. The list is healthy with only a few key injuries and the core is stable.
Shining light: Big man Zach Jamieson has been indicative of Allansford's rise up the table this season and has provided the Cats with first use and an extra presence around the ground. Has improved out of sight.
Rating: A
Sixth, 6-4 win-loss record, 114.73 percentage
What's gone right: At its best, Russells Creek has shown it's got an electric nature about the way it plays, particularly in attack, but injuries have held back its very best. Importantly the Creekers remain in the hunt for finals despite the season not quite going to plan so far.
What to look forward to: If the Creekers can get a healthy squad together at the right time it has the ability to inflict some damage and spook some teams in the remaining eight games. One or two upsets could completely shake up the table.
Shining light: Former Koroit player Seamus Brady has flown under the radar as one of the recruits of the season and has proven to be a player late in games and crunch moments to lift. Light on his feet and a tidy ball user, he's having an outstanding season.
Rating: C+
Seventh, 3-7 win-loss record, 46.33 percentage
What's gone right: Despite a lowly percentage and some tough losses, for the most part the Dogs are beginning to bridge the gap between their best and worst and have shown a genuine willingness to compete hard against the best teams. Three wins so far suggests the group is on the way up.
What to look forward to: Similarly to Creek, Leigh Anderson's group are capable of an upset against anyone with the way they attack the contest so will be a tricky team to face in the run home. Two or three more wins and it's a positive season for the young team.
Shining light: Skipper Tom Fitzgerald is so consistent and is again compiling a standout season for the Dogs. Does the grunt work, leads by example with his work rate and flies under the radar.
Rating: C
Eighth, 2-8 win-loss record, 61.23 percentage
What's gone right: There's a lot to like about the way the Lions structure up in attack but it's often been the ball use and entries which have let them down. The two win record is probably not a true reflection of some of the aggressive and attacking football being played by the team at stages this season but many would have expected way more.
What to look forward to: If the Lions can tidy up the way they move the footy forward, get a few players back to shore up the midfield and bring in experience then there is every chance a surge of wins or competitive performances can help bring momentum leading into next season.
Shining light: It's been a tough season for the Lions but Kurt Lenehan is one player who as a playing-assistant is leading the way. The experienced footballer has been a consistent force through the midfield, named in the best eight times already this season.
Rating: C-
Ninth, 2-8 win-loss record, 46.43 percentage
What's gone right: First and foremost it's been all about earning respect and the young Demons have done it brilliantly after a tough 2022 season. A few hefty losses were expected but there is the makings of a really strong future with the way they are playing and the method in which they are winning games.
What to look forward to: There is a lot of buzz about the Demons' crop of kids and seeing them get a chance at senior level for the rest of the season is exciting. Expect more tough losses but the next eight rounds will show more positives than negatives.
Shining light: Mitchell Wallace is one of many emerging guns developing nicely and is putting together a stellar season of senior footy. Named in the best five times from eight matches and is well-regarded by coaches.
Rating: C+
Tenth, 0-10 win-loss record, 27.65 percentage
What's gone right: It's hard to find too many for the battling Warriors who are in the early stages of a painful rebuild. A couple of competitive performances from their young group prove the talent is there but it's going to take time and patience to turn things around.
What to look forward to: Coach Ben van de Camp has a lot of kids to develop and it'll just be about pumping senior games into them and allowing them to grow as players for the rest of the season. Need a win in the remaining eight games.
Shining light: Declan Gleeson has been an excellent recruit since joining the club in 2022 and is one young player who has stood up despite a lot of heavy losses. Excellent prospect for the Warriors moving forward.
Rating: D-
