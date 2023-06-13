When John Parkinson lost his wallet at the Warrnambool breakwater almost two years ago, he thought he'd never see it again.
The Let's Talk co-founder was fishing when his wallet was washed away in 2021.
"I put my wallet down on the rocks while I was getting bait when a wave just came out of nowhere," he told The Standard.
"I grabbed my phone as it was getting sucked out but I never saw my wallet again."
Mr Parkinson said he came down to the breakwater every morning for the next week in the hope it would turn up.
"It's not about the money, it's all the cards you've got to cancel," he said.
"I just gave up until this bloke messaged me to ask if I'd lost something at the breakwater."
Chris Rantall thought the wallet had only been lost recently when he found it floating next to the boat ramp in the early afternoon.
"I thought it might've been only a month," he said.
The Dennington-based scuba diver frequents south-west waters to clean up rubbish.
Mr Rantall has documented his many discoveries on his YouTube channel 'The Happy Diver', including a .38 calibre police revolver.
"But this wallet is in good nick, you wouldn't reckon it's been in there for two years," he said.
"I'm thinking maybe it's got buried and the dredging might've stirred it up."
Mr Rantall used the old driver's licence in the wallet to track down Mr Parkinson on Facebook.
Mr Parkinson said the find was "unbelievable".
"It was a Christmas present from the kids, so it had sentimental value," he said.
"I just can't believe the order it's in."
While he's replaced all of his cards in the 22 months since losing the wallet, Mr Parkinson said he couldn't get another Working with Children Check issued so was thankful to have it once again.
"I do a bit of stuff for St Vincent de Paul and they were on me to provide my check," he said.
"It was only this morning that they rang me about it, but now I've got the number so I can process it straight away."
Mr Parkinson said he'd use the wallet as a good-luck charm from now on.
"I'll dry it out and throw the other one away and keep using this one," he said.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
