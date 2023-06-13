The Standard
Portland district man found guilty of child sex abuse tries to poison himself with Snickers bar

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 14 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 9:29am
Rat poison in Snickers bar fails to kill child sex abuser

A Portland district man found guilty of molesting his partner's young daughter is recovering after trying to poison himself in court.

