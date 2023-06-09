The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Terang co-op board says shutting May Noonan is a 'disastrous decision'

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated June 9 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Terang and District Co-Operative board has written to Lyndoch Living calling for it to reconsider its decision to shut May Nooonan. Picture by Sean McKenna
The Terang and District Co-Operative board has written to Lyndoch Living calling for it to reconsider its decision to shut May Nooonan. Picture by Sean McKenna

Terang's biggest business is "up in arms" at Lyndoch Living's "disastrous decision' to close the May Noonan aged care centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.