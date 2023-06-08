The Standard
Hampden league round nine teams: Height influx for Bombers, Magpie earns VFL call-up

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 8 2023 - 8:19pm, first published 8:00pm
Flynn Penry returns from Coates Talent League duties for Cobden. File picture
Flynn Penry returns from Coates Talent League duties for Cobden. File picture

Cobden is set to welcome back four key players for its round nine Hampden league clash with ladder-leader South Warrnambool on Saturday, headlined by the inclusion of two talented ruckmen.

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

