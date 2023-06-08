Cobden is set to welcome back four key players for its round nine Hampden league clash with ladder-leader South Warrnambool on Saturday, headlined by the inclusion of two talented ruckmen.
Bombers coach Dan Casey confirmed rucks Mark Marriott (Geelong VFL) and Flynn Penry (Greater Western Victoria Rebels) would return to the team alongside experienced key defender Christian Koroneos and lively forward/wing Rhys Unwin (GWV Rebels).
The Rebels don't have a Coates Talent League game this weekend, meaning Penry and Unwin can play for their home club.
Penry comes in for his first Bombers' appearance of the year and his second senior game while Unwin has played three senior games, all this season.
Casey was thrilled to have all four players in the side but admitted it would cause some selection headaches.
"It's sometimes a bit unfair when you've got the calibre of players coming back into your club (but) you've got to take them. It just makes every grade a bit stronger as well," he said.
"It (picking a side) is probably going to be the hardest week other than finals I reckon because depending on the Rebels all those boys will be all available for finals if we got there. And our reserves have already got 14 or 15 too many. It's always tough to pick a reserves side but it's a good problem to have."
Camperdown will be without star utility Hamish Sinnott against Hamilton after he earned VFL selection for Carlton however Sid Bradshaw returns for the Magpies after he was sidelined by a hamstring injury.
Sinnott had been in blistering form for the Magpies and will feature in his second VFL game after debuting for the Blues last year.
Magpies coach Neville Swayn was thrilled for Sinnott.
"Hamish got a game with Carlton, which is awesome. Really good for him," Swayn said.
"He's been knocking on the door for weeks. Great reward for him so it's good."
Harry Keast (Rebels) and forward Jarryd Lewis (knee) will return for North Warrnambool Eagles when they host Warrnambool.
Lewis hasn't been seen for the Eagles since round six while Keast, a midfielder who can be utilised in other positions, last played in round five.
"Harry loves playing here particularly against Warrnambool so that'll be good," Eagles coach Adam Dowie said. "And Jarryd Lewis, we need him back too, just gives us a bit of that nice bit of class and polish up forward."
The side will however lose Luke Wines who has gone back to the Northern Territory after playing the previous two games, including his brother Matt's 300th in round seven.
"Luke will be coming back certainly in the second half of the season just not sure how long," Dowie said.
Rebels' Mitch Lloyd and Connor Byrne come into Koroit's side for its match-up with Terang Mortlake while teammate Taylor McKenry (hamstring) returns after missing the past two rounds.
Under 16 talent Talor Byrne will make his senior debut for the Saints.
**All teams are supplied by clubs
Portland Tigers Seniors v Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors
Portland Tigers Seniors
B: M.Curtis, J.Wilson, D.Denboer
HB: K.Richardson, W.Hunter, D.Campbell
C: T.Jennings, D.Falcone, S.Hampshire
HF: H.Kerr, P.Procter, D.Bell
F: C.Peters, K.Edwards, S.Peck
R: J.Edwards, C.Piergrosse, J.Dunlop
Int: B.Field, L.leonard, H.Reynolds, B.Schwarz
Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors
B: J.hopper, A.Mcmeel, M.Sully
HB: C.Harwood, M.Staude, M.Ryan
C: S.Lucardie, K.Mercovich, R.Mohan
HF: T.Opperman, G.Swarbrick
F: J.Rowan, O.Pollock
R: J.Bartlett, O.Myers, T.Adamson
Int: T.Macilwain, J.Forrest, W.Goudie, L.Gunning, S.Robinson, S.Lee
North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors v Warrnambool Blues Seniors
North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors
B: F.Timms, R.Scoble, L.Kenna
HB: J.Johnstone, J.Lewis, B.Jenkinson
C: D.Bermingham, J.Grundy, H.Keast
HF: A.Wines, T.Batten, F.Jones
F: A.Noske, N.Rodda, J.O'Brien
R: M.Wines, N.Vardy, J.BERMINGHAM
Int: Z.Everall, J.Bermingham, C.Grundy, J.Greene
Emg: Z.Timms
Warrnambool Blues Seniors
B: J.Chittick, O.Opperman, J.Foott
HB: L.Bidmade, N.Hooker, S.Cowling
C: M.Bidmade, W.Lord, R.Warfe
HF: E.Boyd, H.Ryan, J.Turland
F: J.Bell, D.Mccorkell, L.Cody
R: R.Jansen van beek, J.Turland, D.Graham
Int: L.Worden, A.Radley, J.Wells, C.Hoffmann
Emg: J.Dowd, Z.Dwyer, R.Mast, M.Holt
Camperdown Seniors v Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors
Camperdown Seniors
B: A.McBean, B.Richardson
HB: L.O'Neil, R.Arnold, B.Draffin
C: J.Dundon, C.Lucas, H.Sumner
HF: J.O'Neil, H.Sinnott, D.Absalom
F: J.Place, S.Gordon, C.Spence
R: T.Kent, W.Rowbottom, Z.Sinnott
Int: J.Lafferty, S.Morgan, J.Baird, N.Jones, A.Gordon
Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors
B: J.Hickey, M.McMeel, W.Povey
HB: C.Pither, T.Morris, L.Barnes
C: F.Jamieson, D.White, B.Hicks
HF: L.Urquhart, D.Russell, C.Alexander
F: Z.Burgess, H.Cook, L.Uebergang
R: N.Herrmann, E.Knight, C.Whyte
Int: B.Baker, O.Linke, J.Jennings, R.Sigley
Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors v Koroit Saints Seniors
Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors
B: H.Roberts, L.Taylor, G.Bourke
HB: I.Kenna, D.Jones, J.Lehmann
C: J.Hay, K.Johnstone, R.Buck
HF: S.Crawley, L.McConnell, L.Wareham
F: B.Reid, A.Moloney, W.Kain
R: M.Arundell, H.Porter, R.Hutchins
Int: J.Harris, D.Kenna, M.Baxter, S.Mclean
Koroit Saints Seniors
B: D.McCutcheon, N.Rentsch, T.Mckenry
HB: T.Hines, W.Petersen, C.Byrne
C: J.Lloyd, J.Gow, C.Nagorcka
HF: J.McCosh, J.Block, P.O'Sullivan
F: F.Robb, D.Mooney, J.Neave
R: L.Hoy, M.Petersen, M.Bradley
Int: T.Byrne, J.Mcinerney, M.Lloyd, W.Couch
Cobden BOMBERS Seniors v South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors
Cobden BOMBERS Seniors
B: W.Benallack, Z.Green, N.Mounsey
HB: J.Fowler, S.Thow, J.Hutt
C: B.Mahoney, T.Anderson, L.Darcy
HF: A.Rosolin, T.Roberts, G.Rooke
F: H.Robertson, J.Williamson, J.Hammond
R: B.Berry, P.Smith, P.Pekin
Int: R.Unwin, B.McGlade, T.Darcy, L.Cahill
South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors
B: X.Farley, J.Maher, S.Thompson
HB: T.Williamson, P.Anderson, X.Mitchem
C: B.Beks, M.McCluggage, D.Nicholson
HF: H.Lee, S.Beks, B.Osborne
F: J.Dye, N.Thompson, R.Henderson
R: O.Bridgewater, B.Rantall, M.Irving
Int: S.Kelly, T.Jenkins, L.Youl, R.Thomas
