FESTIVAL: Port Fairy Winter Weekends opening party, Teepee at 6 Bank Street, 6pm-10:30pm.
MUSIC: Soixante Douze and Russ Goodear easy listening dinner, Warrnambool RSL, from 6pm.
SHOW: Warrnambool Storytelling Festival launch, Lighthouse Studio, from 7pm.
DOGS: Casterton Kelpie Muster, 8am-3:30pm.
EXHIBITION: Mortlake Art Show, Mortlake RSL Hall, from 10am to 3pm Monday.
ART: Pre-loved art sale, Port Fairy RSL Hall, 10am-4pm.
COMPETITION: Dachshund Dash, Port Fairy Football Oval, from 2pm.
FOOTY: North Warrnambool Eagles host Warrnambool in the Hampden match of the day.
NETBALL: Grand final rematch between South Warrnambool and Cobden at Cobden Recreation Reserve from 1.15pm.
SPORT: Panmure versus Nirranda in the Warrnambool and District Football Netball League at Panmure.
SWIMMING: Warrnambool Swimming Club's shortcourse meeting is on at AquaZone on Saturday and Sunday.
AUCTION: Casterton Kelpie Muster working dog demonstrations and auction, 9am-5pm.
ATHLETICS: Ninja Challenge League Youth Qualifier, HIIT Nation, from 10am.
FUNDRAISER: Nuns Beach Big Freeze, from 11am.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
