The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Elderly south-west couple fleeced of $29k in scam

By Tim Auld
Updated June 8 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
$29k gone in minutes as elderly couple scammed
$29k gone in minutes as elderly couple scammed

AN elderly south-west couple has lost almost $30,000 in an online scam.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.