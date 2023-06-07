The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

SANFL holds meeting with Portland about potential move to brand new competition

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 7 2023 - 8:28pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tigers president Troy Bannam was happy with the turnout at the meeting. Picture by Sean McKenna
Tigers president Troy Bannam was happy with the turnout at the meeting. Picture by Sean McKenna

There are still questions to be answered about Portland's potential move to a new SA-governed league, following a meeting on Wednesday night between the club and South Australian National Football League officials.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.