New childcare centre for Warrnambool to open doors in late 2024

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated June 7 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 1:00pm
Childcare centre to open doors in 2024

A childcare centre offering 150 spots in Warrnambool could open in late 2024.

