The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Crs Ben Blain, Richard Ziegeler say west Warrnambool residents deserve permanent neighbourhood house

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 6 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Ben Blain says west Warrnambool deserves a permanent community centre rather than a temporary one that he fears may stay permanently.
Cr Ben Blain says west Warrnambool deserves a permanent community centre rather than a temporary one that he fears may stay permanently.

West Warrnambool could soon be home to a new $500,000 Neighbourhood House if it wins community support, but some councillors are unhappy with plans because they're only "temporary".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.