The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

$2m funding boost to take Glenormiston College to 'next level'

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 6 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 9:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glenormiston College has received another $2 million in funding.
Glenormiston College has received another $2 million in funding.

Another $2 million will be spent on reviving Glenormiston College as part of a plan to modernise the agriculture tech skills centre and fill the gaps in the industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.