"We are the furthest (from there) - two hours - and yes it is a long way but it's once a year. It's just part of it," Magpies coach Neville Swayn said. "It's hard to recruit because everyone has to go through Warrnambool if they're trying to draw that way. We reckon it's hard to recruit from our end (an hour from Geelong) but it would probably be harder for them."