Now that the idea of a new art gallery at Cannon Hill has been dumped, objectors want to ensure nothing is ever built on the site.
The Hands Off Cannon Hill group says it is not going anywhere until it sees the site protected for future generations.
They also want to make sure the old WWI gun that was removed for repair is restored and returned.
On Monday, councillors voted unanimously not to pursue an art gallery for Cannon Hill after the business case found the cost would soar to $73 million and struggle to be profitable.
The council will now spend $65,000 on a new business case exploring options for a new art gallery on the current site at the Civic Green.
The decision in August last year to carry out a business case for the Cannon Hill site sparked public backlash with thousands signing petitions. Bumpers stickers and corflutes were made declaring "Hands Off Cannon Hill".
Businessman Brian Guyett said he was happy it was all over. "Hopefully it's over for good," Mr Guyett said.
"I'm pleased that common sense has prevailed.
"We're just happy that the people of Warrnambool and district have kept what belongs to the people."
But Mr Guyett said he was meeting with politicians to see if there was anything that could be done to protect it for future generations and ensure nothing was ever built on the site.
Former Warrnambool mayor David Atkinson said Cannon Hill needed to be transformed into a memorial park for the soldiers and people of Warrnambool.
I think the next step has to be that it's got to be protected.- David Atkinson
"I think the next step has to be that it's got to be protected," he said.
"It has to be a marking on it that says 'not to be built on'."
Mr Atkinson said he was thankful the council had listened to what they had to say.
With Cannon Hill a popular spot for locals and visitors to sit and look at the sweeping views of Lady Bay, Mr Atkinson said that's exactly where he plans to be this Sunday.
"I'm here every Sunday to have lunch," he said.
"It's a great asset to Warrnambool. A very iconic piece of open space. A great place for the people of Warrnambool."
Gail Pater said the Hands Off Cannon Hill Facebook group would still be active and would continue to push for the return of the WWI gun and the preservation of the entire site.
There is now a campaign to save it.
