Warrnambool council's $1m fix for Japan Street flooding on the way

By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 8 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 12:30pm
Floodwater inundated backyards in Japan Street and a neighbouring caravan park in 2021.
Nearly $1 million will be spent on underground drainage in Japan Street in a bid to stop property damage caused in the Warrnambool street during major downpours.

